MoIT outlines measures to address construction quality issues and boost sector efficiency

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) is actively addressing the concerns raised in the Royal Audit Authority (RAA)’s Audit Report 2023-24, which identified 139 defective and sub-standard construction works across 62 projects.

91 cases have already been rectified due to RAA’s intervention.

MoIT Minister, Chandra Bdr. Gurung, emphasized enhancing quality assurance and ensuring value for money by implementing the National Construction Industry Policy 2020 (NCIP 2020).

One of the key strategies being implemented is improving project planning and design.

Lyonpo said, “Allocating adequate time for project planning and designing is crucial as it ensures preparation of detailed drawings, designs, and estimates before budget approval.”

This thorough planning reduces risks, such as cost overruns and delays, while enabling better decision-making and accountability.

To ensure quality, MoIT is tightening the certification process for construction firms.

Lyonpo said, “Formulation of stringent assessment criteria for the certification of construction firms ensures that only companies meeting rigorous quality standards are certified.”

This will be paired with stronger oversight of contracts to ensure that projects are managed by qualified professionals who can effectively implement quality control measures. The ministry also aims to address challenges related to the use of locally produced construction materials, which sometimes fall short of required standards.

“While pipes are sourced locally, fittings and accessories are imported, leading to poor jointing,” said the Minister.

MoIT will introduce batch testing to ensure consistent material quality and detect defects early. The ministry also plans on developing a highly skilled workforce. Certification programs are being introduced in collaboration with the Bhutan Qualifications and Professional Certification Authority (BQPCA) and the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD).

“Certification of workers is crucial in standardizing their knowledge and skills,” Lyonpo said. MoIT also aims to resolve the shortage of engineers by addressing issues such as overstretching of resources.

Lyonpo said, “The overstretching of engineers across multiple work sites compromises timely monitoring and leads to a lack of specialization.”

To improve the construction sector’s efficiency, MoIT is incorporating advanced technologies. Mechanization is one such initiative. “Mechanization improves construction quality by enhancing precision and consistency in tasks such as excavation, grading, and material handling,” said the Minister.

Additionally, MoIT is exploring prefabrication, which allows components to be manufactured in controlled environments, leading to better quality control and faster assembly.

“One such prefabrication that can be adopted immediately is doors and windows,” the Minister added.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is another technology being introduced. BIM enables virtual modeling of construction projects, allowing stakeholders to identify and resolve conflicts early in the design phase.

“BIM will help identify conflicts early, allowing for their resolution before construction begins, ensuring all components fit together seamlessly,” said Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung said. This will minimize errors and enhance overall project quality.

MoIT is promoting the use of Construction Management Software (CMS), which helps streamline project planning, execution, and monitoring, and mandate the adoption of online Construction Manager Software to ensure better planning and execution.

According to the ministry, CMS will help engineers focus on-site supervision, improving quality control, and ensuring timely project completion.