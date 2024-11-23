NA concerns over limited funding and staff shortage within the ACC hindering efficiency

Share Facebook

During a two-day presentation reviewing the 2023-2024 Annual Report of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and its recommendations, Members of Parliament (MPs) in the National Assembly (NA) expressed concerns about the ACC’s limited funding and staff shortages, which are affecting its efficiency.

With a total staff of 123, ACC saw an attrition rate of 17.9% during the year as compared to 15.1% in the previous year. This is the highest on record, as 28 staff members left while only 15 were recruited.

The Opposition Leader (OL), Pema Chewang, recommended filling the staff shortage with better skilled staff.

The Deputy Chief of the Good Governance Committee (GGC), Namgay Dorji, said that such issues have been raised in the past reports, and that its high time that the issues are addressed.

MPs asked GGC why the attrition rate is increasing, and whether it is because the salary is not enough, or is it due to the complexity of the work, societal pressure, and related threats.

Also, MPs made suggestions to the government to increase the budget allocation to ACC.

Finance Minister Lekey Dorji shared that this year, the government has allocated Nu 237.75 million (mn) to ACC, and the government will give an additional budget if required. The allocation of the budget to ACC in 11th Five-Year-Plan (FYP) was Nu 125.58 mn and Nu 258.89 mn in 12th FYP.

Further, MPs called for a system where the individuals acquitted in corruption cases or dismissed cases are protected and reintegrated into society.

The Deputy Speaker, Sangay Khandu, and MP from Thrimshing Kangpara, Damche Tenzin, highlighted the need to prioritize and protect individuals who are acquitted, as they face judgement from the society and often fall into depression.

The House also recommended implementing skilling programs and training initiatives for ACC staff to enhance their expertise in handling cases. Additionally, discussions included implementing a retention policy framework, expanding online services to streamline processes, reducing risks, and creating a safer working environment.

Recommendations to establish a separate accountability office was also made including the possibility of asset declaration for transparency.

The Chairperson of GGC, Lhakpa Tshering Tamang from Sergithang-Tsirang-toed Constituency, presented the six sections of the reports and highlighted four recommendations from the ACC and the five recommendations from the National Integrity Assessment (NIA) 2022.

GGC also submitted its three recommendations based on the review of the report, one of which is for ACC to conduct more public education and awareness on transparency and integrity to reduce corrupt practices. Another recommendation is to provide sufficient budget allocation and human resources to ACC, considering that success in curbing corruption is attributable to the strong political will of the government.

Additionally, ACC in collaboration with the Election Commission of Bhutan should facilitate polling from their place of residence by setting up Facilitation Booths in every dzongkhag for the national elections and by-elections to curb electoral corruption.

From the 41 MPs present in the House, 38 MPs agreed on three recommendations made by GGC, while two abstained and one member voted against it.

ACC is mandated to submit its Annual Report to the Parliament in accordance with Article 27 (4) of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan and Section 169 (1) Anti-Corruption Act of Bhutan 2011.