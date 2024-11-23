Tsirang MP points out lack of storage facilities but MoAL Minister urges for better utilization of the under used facilities

Member of Parliament (MP), Tshering Tamang, from Sergithang-Tsirang Toed Constituency raised concerns about the lack of adequate storage facilities and warehouses in Tsirang, which has significant potential for agriculture and livestock production due to its favorable climate and geographical location. Highlighting the challenges faced by farmers when production increases but markets are unavailable, he questioned the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) on the government’s plans to address these issues.

Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers, including difficulties in securing fair prices for their farm produce.

He said that the government is addressing these issues through initiatives under the food security policy, including the construction of cold storage facilities and warehouses, aligned with the targets of the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) to achieve a production goal of Nu 5 billion (bn).

He said, “Currently, Bhutan has several cold storage facilities distributed across the country. Paro hosts three units, with capacities of 100 metric tons, 1 metric tons, and 5 metric tons, respectively. Additional facilities are located in Zhemgang, Phuentsholing, Samdrup Jongkhar, Sarpang, Wangdue, and Thimphu providing critical infrastructure for better storage and preservation of agricultural produce.”

Lyonpo said significant investment was made in establishing the cold storage facilities. But many of these facilities remain underutilized despite their potential benefits.

Lyonpo said, “Currently, Tsirang, has a cold storage facility with a capacity of 10 metric tonnes and a blast freezer with a capacity of 2 metric tonnes. There are fewer cold storage facilities in Tsirang because its produce is primarily sold in Thimphu and Sarpang.”

“Farmers can use the cold storage facilities in Samtenling while in Sarpang, and those in Thimphu could utilize the underutilized cold storage facility in Wangdue,” he added.

The Minister emphasized that these facilities were strategically planned for broader use and encouraged the constituents to inform the public about their availability to ensure they are utilized as intended.