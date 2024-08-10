Nearly half of Bhutanese women justify domestic violence

Share Facebook

Nearly half of Bhutanese women still believe a man is justified in hitting his wife under certain circumstances. This alarming statistic is just one of many troubling findings from the latest National Health Survey, which reveals a pervasive culture of violence and control affecting women and girls across the country. It includes intimate partner violence, non-partner violence, and various controlling and economic abuses.

The survey revealed that 43.9 percent agreed that a man is justified in hitting his wife under certain circumstances. This belief was more prevalent among women aged 55–59 years (47.5 percent) and 20–24 years (46.7 percent), with higher rates among those with lower education levels.

Nearly all women and girls (99.5 percent) agreed that it was acceptable to refuse sex for one or more reasons, regardless of age, education, or location. 29.0 percent of ever-partnered women experienced controlling behavior from their partners, with younger women (20–24 years) being more likely to report such behavior (34.8 percent).

In the past 12 months, 18.3 percent experienced controlling behaviors, with the highest rates among those with lower secondary education (23.5 percent). 16.4 percent of women aged 15–64 have experienced physical violence, with 4.4 percent reporting incidents in the past 12 months. 6.9 percent have experienced sexual violence, with 2.6 percent reporting incidents in the past 12 months.

17.5 percent of women have experienced emotional violence in their lifetime, with 8.5 percent reporting incidents in the past 12 months.

The survey revealed 24.9 percent of women have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence from an intimate partner. The highest rates were among those aged 55–59 (27.5 percent). 10.8 percent of women experienced Intimate Partner Violence, with the highest rates among women aged 20–24 years (14.9 percent).

The survey also revealed that 11.0 percent of women and girls reported experiencing physical violence from non-partners in their lifetime, with 2.2 percent reporting incidents in the past 12 months. 1.3 percent reported lifetime sexual violence from non-partners, with 0.5 percent reporting incidents in the past 12 months.

Economic violence was attributed to 11.3 percent of ever-partnered women, with the most common form being prohibited from getting a job or earning money.

Younger women (20–24 years) and those with lower levels of education are more likely to experience various forms of violence and controlling behaviors. Women in rural areas generally report higher rates of violence and controlling behaviors compared to those in urban areas. Violence and controlling behaviors decrease with an increase in wealth, but economic violence shows varied patterns depending on the specific form.

Gelephu has the highest percentage of women (79.5 percent) who agree that a man is justified in hitting his wife.

Mongar has the highest percentage of women reporting lifetime emotional violence (50.7 percent).

Trashiyangtse has the highest prevalence of lifetime economic violence (16.9 percent).

Additionally, controlling behaviors are prevalent, affecting 29.0 percent of ever-partnered women in their lifetime, and intimate partner violence (IPV) is alarmingly common, with 24.9 percent of women experiencing physical, sexual, or emotional violence from their current or most recent partner.

These figures show a troubling acceptance of gender-based violence, particularly among older women and those with lower levels of education.

The disparities between rural and urban areas, as well as across different levels of wealth and education, suggest that socio-economic factors play a significant role in the experiences of violence and control. Rural women, for instance, reported higher incidences of violence and controlling behaviors, and those in lower wealth quintiles were more likely to experience IPV.

The data stresses on the need for targeted interventions to address the root causes of gender-based violence in Bhutan, including education, economic empowerment, and changing societal attitudes towards gender roles and violence. It also highlights the importance of providing support and resources for survivors of violence, ensuring their safety, and promoting their well-being.