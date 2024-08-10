Alarming trends in mental health

Share Facebook

Data from the 5th National Health Survey sourced from a survey on individuals aged 15–69, found that a significant portion of the population is grappling with mental health challenges. About 12.1 percent of respondents reported experiencing mild depression, while 0.8 percent exhibited symptoms of moderate to severe depression. 7.5 percent of respondents reported mild anxiety, 1.4 percent moderate anxiety, and 0.4 percent severe anxiety.

Depression and anxiety were most prevalent among young adults aged 15–24 years and older individuals aged 55–69 years. Women were found to be more susceptible to both conditions compared to men. Among various occupational groups, students reported higher rates of depression, while individuals categorized as “doing nothing,” exhibited greater levels of anxiety.

0.6 percent of respondents reported seriously considering suicide within the past 12 months, with a higher percentage among women (0.8 percent) compared to men (0.4 percent). 1.6 percent of respondents admitted to attempting suicide at some point in their lives, and 2.3 percent had lost close family members to suicide. 2.1 percent of respondents reported engaging in self-harming behaviors in the past month, with the highest prevalence among students.