Not yet decided who will be next Home Minister: PM

Cutting short speculation on who will be the next Home Minister the Prime Minister Dasho (Dr) Lotay Tshering said that there has been no discussion and decision on that yet.

There had been some speculation that the DNT’s candidate in Nanglam Karma Dorji will be a ministerial candidate but the Prime Minister said no such decision has been taken.

The Prime Minister said, “All non-ministerial MPs including those who win in the bye elections are potential candidates.”

Lyonchhen said that even the process on how the selection of the next Home Minister is to be done is not clear, except for the Constitutional process of the Prime Minister nominating a name to His Majesty The King.

The Prime Minister said that the person who will be selected as the Home Minister will be somebody who can handle the Home Ministry.

However, while the Prime Minister is reticent, the fact that the Home Minister’s seat is still vacant means that the government and party are waiting for the bye election results first.

Given the seniority of both Karma Dorji and Karma Lhamo and the high stakes that has been placed on the results from these two eastern constituencies the Home Minister’s post is an indirect carrot to both the constituencies.

If Karma Dorji wins he would be a definite contender given his role as one of the party founders and also as a ministerial candidate in 2018.

At the same time DNT cannot make any announcements as the voters of Mongar constituency may also want to vote for a potential ministerial candidate.