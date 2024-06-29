Nu.4.869 bn budget for improving Dzongkhag roads

Share Facebook

Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, revealed that the ministry will prioritize the improvement of the Dzongkhag roads with the total estimated budget of Nu. 4.869 bn in the 13th FYP.

From July 2024, the management of Dzongkhag roads will be taken over by the Department of Surface Transport.

Currently, under the 12th FYP’s Division of Responsibility framework, these roads, formerly known as Gewog center roads, have been under the jurisdiction of local governments since the first year of the plan.

The DoST was unable to properly assess the condition and prioritize improvement due to the local government’s management.

As soon as DoST takes over, a thorough assessment of the roads condition and serviceability will be conducted, paving the way for prioritized improvement projects.