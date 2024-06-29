Nu.4.869 bn budget for improving Dzongkhag roads

Tshering Dema 2 days ago THE NATION Leave a comment 363 Views

Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, revealed that the ministry will prioritize the improvement of the Dzongkhag roads with the total estimated budget of Nu. 4.869 bn in the 13th FYP.  

From July 2024, the management of Dzongkhag roads will be taken over by the Department of Surface Transport.

From July 2024, the Department of Surface Transport (DoST) will assume responsibility for the management of these roads.

Currently, under the 12th FYP’s Division of Responsibility framework, these roads, formerly known as Gewog center roads, have been under the jurisdiction of local governments since the first year of the plan. 

The DoST was unable to properly assess the condition and prioritize improvement due to the local government’s management. 

As soon as DoST takes over, a thorough assessment of the roads condition and serviceability will be conducted, paving the way for prioritized improvement projects. 

Check Also

Several recommendations by NA for Local Govt budget allocation in 13th plan but none are binding on Govt

The Chairperson of the Economic and Finance Committee (EFC), Rinchen Wangdi, presented the review report …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bhutanese - Leading the way.
© Copyright The Bhutanese 2024, All Rights Reserved.