Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock’s plan to address Irrigation Water Scarcity

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Concerns regarding water scarcity for irrigation and the distribution of machinery were raised by MP Namgay R Dorji from Punakha Constituency during a recent National Council session. Emphasizing the critical need for reliable irrigation sources, MP Namgay highlighted that numerous farmlands in Bhutan remain fallow due to the lack of irrigation water.

A 2019 review by the Good Governance Committee (GGC) on Satong and Gungtong revealed that 8,957.81 acres of wetland were left fallow, with water scarcity accounting for 38.4% of this total. Currently, only about 28% of agricultural land in Bhutan has assured irrigation, with irrigation issues topping the list of constraints faced by farmers at 25.4%.

The Minister said, “The Ministry has recognized irrigation as one of the top three factors causing farmland to remain fallow, alongside labor shortages and human-wildlife conflicts. To address irrigation water shortages, the Ministry has implemented several interventions.”

In the 12th FYP, the Ministry constructed 12 new irrigation channels totaling 84 km, providing assured irrigation to 3,247 acres of agricultural land and benefiting 1,203 households across seven Dzongkhags: Trashigang, Wangdue Phodrang, Haa, Tsirang, Trongsa, Paro, Samtse, and Sarpang. This included a high-tech solar-powered lift irrigation system in Gangri, Shaba Gewog, Paro Dzongkhag.

Additionally, the Ministry renovated 71 irrigation channels with a total length of 534.04 km, providing irrigation to 14,370.52 acres and benefiting 7,653 households. This includes 14 irrigation schemes constructed or renovated through the De-Sung Water Project.

The Minister said, “Recognizing the vulnerability of the agri-food sector to climate change, the Ministry aims to implement climate-smart and resilient irrigation interventions. This includes supplying water-saving smart irrigation equipment like sprinklers and drip-kits, and providing irrigation pumps during severe droughts. The Ministry also promotes water harvesting technologies, such as plastic-lined and bentonite-plastered ponds, to store water during rainy seasons for use during dry periods.”

“Furthermore, plastic mulch is provided to save soil moisture, and drought-tolerant crops like quinoa and upland paddy are being introduced. Research is ongoing to explore drought-tolerant varieties of crops like potatoes, chilies, and maize to promote in water-scarce areas,” he added.

Likewise, the Minister said, “The ministry shall continue to provide priority for the irrigation sector in the 13 FYP. The Ministry has planned to construct 24 irrigation channels with a total length of 139.61 km benefiting 4,267.69 acres and 2,789 HHs with an estimated budget of Nu. 749.78 million. These schemes are spread across 17 Dzongkhags, an additional Nu. 43.53 million has also been proposed for capacity building of the irrigation engineers.”

The Minister said that the Minister will also support farmers with water saving smart irrigation technologies like sprinklers, drip kits and improved water harvesting ponds. The Ministry will also promote solar powered lift irrigation systems for pumping water from rivers in places where perennial water source is a problem.

The Ministry will continue supporting plastic mulches and greenhouses for protected agriculture farming.

With these comprehensive plans and interventions, the Ministry is committed to addressing water scarcity issues and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices.