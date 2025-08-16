Paro FC triumphs over Abu Muslim Farah FC to advance in AFC Challenge League

Share Facebook

Paro FC delivered a memorable performance at the Changlimithang Stadium, defeating Afghanistan’s Abu Muslim Farah FC in the 2025/26 AFC Challenge League Preliminary Stage. The victory not only secured their place in the next round but also ignited celebrations among Bhutanese football fans.

Despite heavy rain, Paro FC supporters and Bhutanese football lovers filled the stands, their energy and chants echoing throughout the match. Fans stood firm, singing louder with each passing minute, creating an atmosphere that inspired every player on the pitch. The spectators believed Paro FC would be victorious and the team did not disappoint them.

On the field, Paro FC displayed discipline, crisp passing, and clinical finishing. Their solid defense frustrated Abu Muslim Farah FC, who fought hard but failed to find a breakthrough. The home side’s confidence grew as the match progressed, and the crowd’s early predictions of a win proved right.

Captain Evans Asante was named Man of the Match for his outstanding leadership and performance. The club described him as “not just a normal guy” and praised the way he showed his class when it mattered most.

With this victory, Paro FC moves forward in the tournament carrying both momentum and the belief that they can challenge any opponent. For the fans, the night was more than just a football match, it was a celebration of unity, resilience, and Bhutanese pride.