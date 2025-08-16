Tourist arrivals in July 2025 increased by 85% compared to last July

The country recorded a rise in tourist arrivals in July 2025 compared to the same month last year. A total of 4,851 tourists visited in July 2025, up from 2,627 in July 2024, marking an increase of 2,224 visitors or about 85 percent.

From January to July 2025, the country saw 105,526 tourists, compared to 78,235 during the same period in 2024, marking a 34.8 percent increase.

Of the total arrivals in July this year, 3,006 were from India, while 1,845 came from other countries. The top ten source markets were: India (3,006), China (288), the United States (242), Bangladesh (165), Thailand (139), Japan (101), the Republic of China (91), Singapore (78), Spain (76), and Australia (67).

Phuentsholing was the leading port of entry in July, with 2,418 visitors entering the country through this border town. Paro International Airport was second, recording 2,315 arrivals. Samdrup Jongkhar saw 81 visitors, Gelephu recorded 36, and Nganglam had one visitor enter the country.

As of July, there are 2,966 licensed tour guides in the country. This includes 516 cultural guides, 2,406 cultural and trekking guides, 14 senior guides, and 30 tour leaders.

The total number of registered tour operators stands at 2,800, with 189 registering this year and 24 of those in July alone.

Accommodation options in the country include 568 registered establishments. Currently, there are 20 five-star hotels, 22 four-star hotels, 202 three-star hotels, 61 two-star hotels, 92 one-star hotels, and 171 village homestays.