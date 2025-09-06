PDP Wins Nubi-Tangsibji Bye-Election

Share Facebook

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has secured a decisive victory in the National Assembly bye-election for the Nubi-Tangsibji constituency in Trongsa, according to provisional results released by the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB).

PDP’s candidate Phuntsho Dendup emerged as the winner with 1,452 votes, representing 57.37 percent of the total ballots cast. He received 997 votes through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 455 postal ballots.

His opponent, Tashi Samdrup of the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), secured 1,079 votes, amounting to 42.63 percent. This included 795 EVM votes and 284 postal ballots.

Out of 4,899 registered voters, 2,531 cast their votes, marking a voter turnout of 51.65 percent.

“People here have trusted PDP’s leadership for years, and we were sure the party would win this election too,” said a voter from Tangsibji after results were declared.

The ECB also praised the conduct of voters during the bye-election. An official noted that “people were very cooperative throughout the process. There was no noise or disturbance; they came, voted for their choice, and quietly returned home.”

PDP now has 31 MPs in Parliament and BTP has 16.