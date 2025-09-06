JAAB mini-grant supported by JICA goes to senior geologist

Share Facebook

The Japan Alumni Association of Bhutan (JAAB), with support from the JICA Bhutan Office, has awarded this year’s mini-grant to a senior geologist Nityam Nepal at the Department of Geology and Mines (DoGM) under the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Nityam Nepal.

She will use the grant to carry out a project titled Enhancing Sustainability and Operational Reliability of Seismic Monitoring and Infrastructure. The initiative focuses on improving Bhutan’s capacity to monitor earthquakes and ensuring the reliability of related infrastructure, addressing a critical area of national safety and preparedness.

DoGM is leading the project, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening disaster management systems.

JAAB, a network of Bhutanese alumni who have participated in JICA training programs or received long-term scholarships in Japan, such as MEXT and JDS, launched the mini-grant to support alumni in applying the knowledge and skills they gained abroad to benefit Bhutan.

The Secretary General of JAAB, Dr Pema Gyalpo, explained that the annual grant recognizes projects that are closely linked to the alumni’s Japanese training, offer clear benefits to the community, promote Bhutan-Japan relations, and avoid negative environmental impacts.

Through this grant, JAAB hopes to encourage innovative solutions that draw on international experience while contributing to Bhutan’s development priorities. Moreover, Nityam Nepal’s project is expected to enhance the country’s earthquake monitoring systems, ensuring that critical infrastructure is more resilient and better prepared for seismic events.