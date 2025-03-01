Rising concerns over unauthorized medical practices and quackery in Bhutan

Share Facebook

Unauthorized medical practitioners continue to operate in Bhutan, taking advantage of patients through misleading diagnoses and unproven treatments. These individuals often work without proper medical qualifications or licenses, potentially endangering public health.

Despite regulatory measures, the Bhutan Medical and Health Professionals Council (BMHPC) has been receiving complaints about unlicensed individuals claiming to provide medical treatment and care. These cases often involve local healers and unqualified individuals offering dubious treatments, sometimes at exorbitant costs.

Recently, a woman in her mid-thirties told The Bhutanese about how an unlicensed practitioner had defrauded her family. Initially, they sought treatment for her father’s recurring headaches at what they believed to be a physical therapy clinic. However, the practitioner diagnosed her father with mental health issues and insisted on extended treatment for a week, charging Nu 1,600 per day. Despite her skepticism, her father continued with the treatment due to the placebo effect.

Cases like hers are not isolated. Many unauthorized practitioners use persuasive tactics to lure patients into expensive and unnecessary treatments. Social media has further fueled the rise of such individuals, as many falsely advertise themselves as miracle healers.

While some in the community believe in the effectiveness of treatments provided by traditional healers, others remain skeptical. However, many individuals choose to turn a blind eye, reasoning that if a patient believes the treatment works, they should be allowed to continue.

Officials from the Bhutan Qualifications and Professional Certification Authority (BQPCA) stated, “In Bhutan, it is not uncommon for unauthorized individuals to falsely claim to be local healers and provide treatment to patients. The MHPC has recently been receiving complaints about unlicensed individuals administering homemade remedies and outdated treatments that pose potential harm to patients. In response, the Council has taken swift action by visiting locations where such practices occur, ordering their immediate closure, and summoning the individuals involved for further justification.”

MHPC does not solely rely on formal complaints to act against unauthorized practitioners. Whenever the Council becomes aware of such activities, it exercises its suo moto authority to summon the individuals for an official discussion. If they are found to be engaging in unauthorized medical practices, their cases are forwarded to the relevant authorities for prosecution under applicable laws.

Suo moto is a Latin phrase that means “on its own motion.” It’s a legal term used to describe when a court or government agency takes action without being prompted by another party.

Officials further said, “In recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in unauthorized individuals presenting themselves as traditional healers or health practitioners. Many promote their services through social media, while others operate from specific locations. These practices have persisted due to societal beliefs, but with the increasing visibility provided by social media, more individuals have come forward claiming to be the best healers.”

To ensure public safety and maintain the integrity of healthcare services, the Council actively raises awareness through various platforms, including social media, news channels, and its official website.

The officials said, “MHPC strongly encourages the public to report cases of unauthorized healthcare services. Public support is crucial in eliminating quackery and protecting registered healthcare professionals.”

Regulatory measures to ensure quality healthcare

As per Section 17.8 of the Medical and Health Council Regulation 2005, all registered medical and health professionals must display their registration certificates in designated areas. While compliance with this rule is not always consistent, patients can verify a professional’s credentials by checking for a BMHC registration number on medical prescriptions or reports.

The officials said that as of now individuals found and summoned by the Council for unauthorized practices have not attempted to resume their activities. MHPC continues to combat such practices through regular public awareness campaigns.

The council has also implemented an online grievance redressal system, enabling patients, their representatives, or members of the public to file complaints against medical professionals for breaches of the professional code of conduct or any compromise in patient safety.

The officials said, “Additionally, the council ensures that the public is well informed about the risks associated with seeking medical services from unauthorized practitioners. The public must understand that the MHPC cannot provide legal protection or assistance to victims of unlicensed medical practitioners.”