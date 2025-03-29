Sergithang farmers expand Bhutan’s off-season chilli production

Share Facebook

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Sergithang Gewog in Tsirang has become Bhutan’s top producer of early big chillies. Since its introduction in 2018, chilli cultivation in the gewog has grown steadily, providing farmers with an additional source of income after the paddy harvest.

The initiative began as an experiment with a few progressive farmers willing to try chilli farming in the off-season. With technical guidance and support from the Dzongkhag Administration, these farmers started cultivating chillies on five acres of land, utilizing poly tunnels and plastic mulch to enhance productivity. Over the years, the success of these early adopters encouraged more households to join, turning Sergithang into a chilli-producing hub.

Following paddy harvest, farmers immediately begin nursery preparation under poly tunnels to shield young seedlings from harsh winter conditions. They prioritize raised beds near sunlit courtyards to improve soil warmth and microbial activity. To promote healthy plant growth, they rely solely on organic fertilizers, primarily chicken manure and cow urine solutions, avoiding chemical fertilizers altogether.

Soil preparation is a crucial step, requiring at least three rounds of ploughing to minimize pest infestations, particularly cutworms. Some farmers even use solarization—covering the soil with mulch for a month—to suppress disease-causing pathogens.

To combat labor shortages and improve efficiency, the government has provided a specialized bed-making machine exclusively for chilli cultivation. Farmers can rent the machine for Nu 700 per hour, significantly easing the bed preparation process. Operated by trained personnel, the machine helps expand cultivation by making land preparation more accessible and less labor-intensive.

Planting takes place from late October to mid-November, with each seedling spaced to maximize growth. Farmers typically cultivate between 20 decimals and two acres per season, collectively covering around 60 to 70 acres.

Irrigation plays a crucial role in chilli farming. While some farmers use drip irrigation, most rely on controlled flooding. However, the cold canal water in winter can stunt growth, so many farmers prefer using stored water or irrigating in the evening to maintain optimal plant health.

Despite the gewog’s success, farmers face several challenges. One major issue is the inconsistency in chilli varieties, with different shapes and colors affecting market appeal. Pests such as aphids and fruit borers, along with diseases like Phytophthora capsici and chilli wilt, further threaten production. While farmers use natural treatments like baking soda sprays and soap solutions, the need for more effective pest management remains.

The demand for early chillies is high, with initial harvests selling at Nu 300 per kilogram, a price set by the Dzongkhag Administration. However, as the season progresses, competition among buying vendors from Thimphu, Paro, Punakha, and Wangdue drives prices higher for the early big chillies.

A single plastic mulch sheet can yield around 1,800 kg of chillies. The peak harvest occurs in the first few rounds, with yields gradually decreasing over subsequent pickings. By early May, the season ends.

Sergithang Gewog’s success in early chilli farming showcases the potential of organic and mechanized agriculture in Bhutan. With ongoing improvements and better disease management, the gewog could further strengthen its role as a leading chilli producer, inspiring other farming communities to adopt similar practices.