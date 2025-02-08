System in place to evaluate ministers: PM

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

To enhance the governance and its transparency, the Prime Minster has introduced a new system requiring the minsters to provide a detailed report on their planned activities. Under the system, the minsters must inform the Prime Minster of their daily and weekly task, upholding efficiency through better coordination and accountability in the government.

During one of the Meet the Press sessions last year, the Prime Minster mentioned about evaluating the performances of the minsters and those falling behind would be replaced within a year. So, in order to do the evaluation, a new monitoring system was initiated by the Prime Minster. The new approach is expected be effective as minsters would be more aware about their responsibilities and deadlines.

The Prime Minster said, “Our work methods have transformed. The minsters should notify me on their daily and weekly task in which I will evaluate them through their progress. It is also my responsibility to monitor every task that they have notified me so that effective workflow and intended outcomes are achieved. This new working policy is not only followed by us but also other bureaus such as “GovTech”

He also shared that implementing this method benefits him as it provides wider opportunity on understanding the issues hindering the work flow of the government agencies around the 20 dzongkhags, and also analyze the capabilities and work efficiency of the officials. This fosters better communication and coordination among themselves.

Additionally, a self-evaluation form has been introduced by the Prime Minster which was distributed among the minsters that will foster the strength, work progress and areas that needs to improve.

“I created a self-evaluation form in order to assess their strength and weakness which will provide them a structured approach to identify areas that require improvements. It will also help in recording the work progress of each individual and their future plans too.”

He said it’s his responsibility, whether the minsters can continue their term or not, depending on their recorded work progress which is a serious situation for him.

Furthermore, the Prime Minster highlighted the importance of the speech by His Majesty The King on 17 December 2024 which address on reforming the civil services and government.

The government completed one year last month.