The unseen hand, the guiding star: Reflecting on the 70th Birthday of a King we never knew (Yet Live By)

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

By Sangay Dorji

As His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck approaches his 70th Birthday Anniversary, it’s not just a date on the calendar for us, the youth. Oh no, it’s a profound, almost cosmic moment for deep, often dramatic, reflection. We are citizens, yes, but more than that, we are the inheritors of a nation and a philosophy sculpted by a Monarch who, like the North Star, didn’t just illuminate Bhutan but became a guiding light for human development, challenging the very notion of what progress truly means in a world obsessed with material gains.

Now, for a generation like ours, swimming in the turbulent, often chaotic waters of rapid change and relentless globalization, the Fourth King’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) isn’t just a concept; it’s an incredibly potent, profoundly relevant guiding star. We didn’t live in his immediate reign, no, but his influence permeates the very air we breathe, the values we instinctively hold, and the collective narrative of leadership that resonates so deeply with us. We’re a generation grappling with fundamental questions of purpose, sustainability, and genuine well-being, and it’s as if His Majesty laid out the blueprint for answers decades ago.

My own understanding of Bhutan, its unique trajectory, and it’s almost mythical resilience, has been utterly shaped by this unseen hand. GNH, a philosophy conceptualized and championed by His Majesty, isn’t some dusty academic theory; it posits that true progress must be a delicate, holistic balance. It’s the material and the spiritual, the collective and the individual well-being, all woven together. And honestly, this vision, conceived decades ago, feels remarkably, almost eerily, foresighted today. We’re living in an era increasingly marked by environmental crises, a looming mental health pandemic, the scars of COVID-19, and the gnawing social fragmentation that inevitably stems from unchecked materialism. In this context, GNH isn’t just relevant; it’s a lifeline, a contrasting philosophy that reminds us that “might makes right” shouldn’t just apply to economic power, but to the power of a happy, balanced society.

His Majesty’s contributions are not merely footnotes in history; they are monumental pillars shaping our present and future. Think about his visionary commitment to environmental conservation, a leader understanding the intrinsic, almost sacred link between a healthy environment and human happiness. He didn’t just talk about it, he formally mandated a minimum of 60% of Bhutan’s land under forest cover. This wasn’t just policy; it was a covenant with nature, a causal link ensuring our very breath.

And then there’s the truly mind-boggling act of his strategic and voluntary transition to a democratic constitutional monarchy, culminating in 2008. This wasn’t a king clinging to power; it was an unparalleled act of selfless leadership, willingly ceding absolute power for the long-term benefit and empowerment of his people. It’s a lesson in humility and foresight that transcends political boundaries, a profound challenge to any notion that “might makes right” only applies to those who consolidate control. He flipped the script: might makes right, for the people. Furthermore, His Majesty’s emphasis on cultural preservation and the promotion of a unique national identity stands as a powerful counter-narrative in an increasingly globalized world, where cultural homogenization is a growing, often insidious, concern. He showed us that our heritage isn’t a burden; it’s our superpower.

Thus, His Majesty’s 70th Birthday reminds us that our roots, our shared history, our pristine environment, and our visionary leaders like him have gifted us, his citizens, an opportunity to reflect on a legacy that continues to inspire and guide. Our unique ways of life are not obstacles to progress but essential components of a rich and meaningful existence. His articulation of GNH, his unwavering commitment to the environment, his selfless democratic reforms, and his dedication to cultural identity offer not just historical facts, but timeless wisdom – wisdom that shapes the very fabric of our lives.

For the youth of today, these are not just tales from another era; they are living principles that we live in and by every day. They are the foundations upon which we are building a future that we pray will not only be prosperous but also sustainable, equitable, and profoundly, authentically happy. Such is the enduring, impactful testament of His Majesty’s reign, a guiding light for a generation that, though separated by time, is inextricably bound by his vision.

The writer is a student of Royal Thimphu College, second year Anthropology