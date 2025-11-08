Dancing Before the King

Share Facebook

By Jigme Wangmo

My thoughts of His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, always return to a single, humbling realization. At 16, an age when most of us are still children figuring our own identities, he shouldered the weight of an entire nation. Sometimes I think about what I was doing at 16, worrying about exams, gossiping with friends, dreaming about college, and I realize how extraordinary it was for someone so young to take on the role of a King and lead with such wisdom.

I was fortunate enough to see His Majesty in person when I was in class 12, studying at Ugyen Academy in Khuruthang. That moment is still one of the most unforgettable days of my life. His Majesty was gracing the consecration of Mithrub Lhakhang, which stood right next to our school. We had seen it being built from the very beginning. Sometimes, after classes, we would go there to help carry stones or mix mud. We didn’t think much of it then, but looking back, it feels special that the ground where we, as students, had lent our hands would one day be graced by His Majesty himself.

On that day, people from all around Khuruthang and even from other dzongkhags came. The air itself was different, full of excitement yet hushed in devotion. Our school had prepared cultural items, and I was one of the dancers chosen to perform in front of His Majesty. When we were getting ready, we were all a flutter of nerves, adjusting our kiras, fussing over our wonjus, and whispering last-minute reminders to one another.

By the time we entered the courtyard, His Majesty had already arrived and was seated beside His Holiness the Je Khenpo. I remember how everything seemed to pause. The wind, the murmurs of the crowd, everything faded into silence. I could only see the King sitting there, calm and radiant. My hands were trembling, not from fear but from the deep respect and awe that filled my chest.

When the music began, I danced with all my heart. Every movement felt heavy with meaning. I don’t think I have ever been so aware of my every step and every gesture. In that moment, it wasn’t about performing well or making no mistakes. It was about offering a gratitude and love for the King who had given so much of himself for his people.

After the event, as we stood in a line to see him off, my heart was still racing. He paused as he walked past, looking at us with a kind, warm smile that made you feel truly seen. “The students danced very well,” he said. “Instead of studying, were you all dancing?” A wave of soft laughter passed through us. In that simple, teasing remark, we felt his immense humility. This was not the voice of a distant Monarch, but of a loving father speaking to his children. The sound of his voice, gentle, light, yet filled with grace is something I will never forget.

That day, I understood what true leadership feels like. His Majesty didn’t need to command attention; his presence spoke for itself. To me, he represents strength without pride, power without distance, and love without condition.

The Fourth King carried our country through change and uncertainty with calm wisdom. He showed us that progress doesn’t mean losing who we are, and that true success lies in the happiness and well-being of our people.

Whenever I think of His Majesty, my mind returns to that day in Khuruthang, the plaintive sound of the jaling echoing, the sacred scent of sang lingering in the air, the warmth of the sun, and a moment suspended in time. It reminds me that even the smallest encounter with greatness can shape how we see the world forever.

I often reflect on the chasm between my generation’s experience and those early years of his reign when His Majesty was guiding the country through transition. We were born into a Bhutan that is peaceful, progressive, and proud, a Bhutan where we can dream freely and study in colleges like Sherubtse, surrounded by opportunity. Sometimes we forget that the Bhutan we now call home was carefully and selflessly built by him.

His Majesty sacrificed the comfort of his youth so that ours could be secure. He chose the path of service over ease, the weight of leadership over the innocence of teenage years. Because of him, our dreams have a foundation, our peace has a history, and our happiness has meaning.

As a student, I can never repay that kind of love, but I can carry it forward. I can live with gratitude, humility, and a heart for others, the way His Majesty showed us.

When I think of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, I don’t just think of a King. I think of a father who loved his people so deeply that every step he took was for us. I think of a leader whose strength came not from power, but from compassion.

And whenever I remember that moment, standing in front of him, my hands trembling, hearing his gentle laughter, I remind myself of the kind of person I want to be. Someone who serves quietly, loves deeply, and gives without expecting anything in return. Just like our King.

The writer is a student of Sherubtse College BSc in Life Science, Year III.