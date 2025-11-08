The Great Fourth and the birth of Bhutan’s High Value, Low Volume tourism

Share Facebook

By Dorji Dhradhul

“……. It was suggested to us then that Bhutan would benefit economically from bringing in as many tourists as possible into the country. At that time, Bhutan was largely unknown to the outside world. And yet, with Drukgyal Zhipa at the helm, we had the confidence to make our own decisions- to decide that our approach to tourism policy would be that of high value low volume. It seemed counter-intuitive at a time when tourists to Bhutan were so few. There were many skeptics. But because of that policy, Brand Bhutan emerged. And you see the results of that policy for yourselves today. In hindsight, we realize the profound wisdom of that decision, but we could have easily gone the other way, had it not been for that conviction we had to forge our own path, our future, and our destiny”- His Majesty The King during the 11th Convocation of the Royal University of Bhutan in 24th July 2016

As Bhutan celebrates the 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo, King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, we are invited not only to offer prayers of gratitude, but also to reflect on the extraordinary gifts His Majesty has bestowed on our nation. Among his many transformative contributions, one stands out quietly yet profoundly: the conception of Bhutan’s tourism philosophy, the now globally admired ‘High Value, Low Volume’ model.

Today it is often quoted, studied, and praised. But nearly five decades ago, it was simply a great act of creativity, an act of visionary leadership. At a time when the world equated tourism success with large numbers, His Majesty charted a path that placed dignity above demand, values above volume, and identity above income. It was a courageous divergence, and perhaps one of the most creative acts of statecraft of our era.

The Intentional Beginning

The Department of Tourism was established on 1st December 1971. Bhutan did not receive its first tourists until October 1974 nearly three years later. That pause is often overlooked, yet it reveals everything about our philosophy. Under the guidance of His Majesty, Bhutan spent those years preparing. We sought competence, cultural readiness, infrastructure, and orientation. Rather than rush in, we took a thoughtful step.

In other words, Bhutan chose preparation over profit and principle over popularity from day one.

Wisdom in a Young Monarch

To fully understand the significance of this extraordinary wisdom and decision, we must remember the time and the context. It was in early 1970s – when Bhutan was just emerging from centuries of self-imposed isolation, a young nation taking its first steps into the global stage, just established the tourism department and a 16-year-old King at the helm, with no precedent nor a global roadmap on tourism to follow. The then advisors and experts to the young Monarch have suggested a more conventional path: an open door policy, welcome mass tourism, and generate quick revenue. That was the easy route, an obvious one, as in those years, the world was still largely unaware of the now all-too-familiar problems of overtourism, climate change, cultural erosion, and environmental degradation.

That is where the greatness of His Majesty The King truly comes alive. His Majesty looked beyond the immediate gains and saw what others could not, how too much exposure could erode our essence, how unchecked development in tourism not only scar our resources but also devalue our country’s tourism value.

While the rest of the world rushed into tourism with open gates, His Majesty chose to build a bridge before the flood. And from that courage and clarity was born a revolutionary concept that placed values before volume—that defined tourism not by numbers, but by its contribution to our society and our well-being of present and future generations.

But His Majesty looked beyond the horizon. He understood that unchecked exposure could erode the very essence that makes Bhutan Bhutan. He saw that culture, ecology, and social fabric are finite resources — once worn, they are nearly impossible to restore.

That foresight was not merely administrative; it was philosophical.

More Than a Policy – A Way of Being

‘High Value, Low Volume’ (HVLV) is an expression of Bhutan’s deeper developmental DNA. It aligns seamlessly with Gross National Happiness, reminding us that all progress must enhance human well-being, protect our environment, and preserve our heritage. Tourism is no exception. We do not invite visitors to consume Bhutan; we invite them to connect with Bhutan respectfully and mindfully.

Operationalizing Values

A key innovation embedded in HVLV is the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), earlier known simply as the Royalty. Today set at USD 100 per person per night (on discount till 2027), this fee is not intended as a barrier. Rather, it is a shared investment. Every Ngultrum collected contributes to free healthcare, public education, environmental conservation, cultural revitalization, and nationwide infrastructure. Simply put: the SDF ensures that tourism benefits both visitors and Bhutanese citizens, today and tomorrow.

A Creative Masterstroke

In my years of service to Bhutanese tourism, perhaps the deepest realization I carry is this:

HVLV model is one of the most remarkable acts of national creativity in contemporary times.

It required imagination to see beyond immediate gains. It required discipline to sacrifice quantity for quality. It required courage to define success differently. And above all, it required love, love for our land, culture, and future generations.

When the history of 21st-century tourism is written, HVLV may stand as one of Bhutan’s most elegant contributions to global wisdom.

History Repeats – and Legacy Holds

Remarkably, history repeated itself when Bhutan reopened its borders in September 2022, after two and a half years of closure due to COVID-19. The situation mirrored October 1974 in uncanny ways: uncertainty, economic stress, and strong pressures from every sector to pursue immediate gains. The recommendations were familiar: open widely, compromise principles, and focus on quick recovery.

Yet once again, Bhutan upheld the legacy of the Great Fourth. We chose long-term integrity over short-term relief. We protected the future rather than surrendering to the urgency of the moment. And in doing so, the world benefited too, Bhutan quietly offered the world something it desperately needed a model, an example, a standard to aspire to. Thanks to the continuity of the collective leadership of the Tsa-Wa-Sum, the HVLV philosophy was defended boldly and intelligently, not only for our nation, but for a planet searching for balance.

A Legacy Growing in Relevance

As the world grapples with climate change, cultural erosion, and tourist saturation, Bhutan’s quiet experiment now appears prophetic. Countries including New Zealand, Iceland, Japan, Venice, Hawaii, and Thailand are introducing visitor levies, tourism caps, and mindful travel campaigns. Many look to Bhutan not for its scale, but for its wisdom.

HVLV is slowly but surely becoming a global reference point not as a restrictive model, but as a regenerative one, a mindfulness one.

On the auspicious occasion of His Majesty’s 70th Birth Anniversary, let us honour this legacy not only with words, but with action. We must safeguard the values His Majesty envisioned authenticity, humility, and balance. Tourism as a national strategic asset must continue to serve the well-being of all Bhutanese, and elevate the experience of every guest.

The world is now asking the very question Bhutan answered decades ago:

How can tourism enrich both the traveller and the host, without harming the planet?

We have the answer. The Great Fourth gave it to us, and now we want to offer it to the world.

In Humble Tribute

As I work on a forthcoming book exploring HVLV as a global paradigm, I am humbled to dedicate it to His Majesty The Great Fourth and to His Majesty The King, the architects of a tourism philosophy that the world is only now learning to appreciate.

May this vision continue to guide us. May we safeguard it with devotion. And may future generations look back with gratitude on this shining acts of leadership

On this sacred anniversary, I offer my deepest respects, heartfelt prayers, and endless Tashi Moenlam to His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the King who imagined a better way to welcome the world.

Pelden Drukpa Gyalo ! Wangchuck Dynasty Gyalo!

Former Director General, Department of Tourism