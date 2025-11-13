New Generation Banknotes on 70th Birth Anniversary His Majesty The Fourth King. Old notes will remain as legal tender

Share Facebook

Thimphu, Bhutan – In this momentous celebration of legacy, leadership, and profound national reverence, the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan will introduce a new series of currency banknotes on November 12th 2025 to commemorate the 70th auspicious Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the visionary monarch who steered Bhutan into a modern constitutional democracy.

The New Generation of Ngultrum Banknotes are with latest security features and are recyclable, sustainable and more durable compared to paper substrate which does not last long.

For this reasons many nations now opt for polymer instead of paper substrate.



Meanwhile, all series of ngultrum issued earlier shall remain as legal tender.

In short there will be no expiry dates on current and old notes and they can be used for years and decades to come.

This new currency series is not merely a legal tender but a gallery of national heritage, a tapestry woven with threads of history, spirituality, and the enduring legacy of the Wangchuck Dynasty.

Each denomination tells a story, capturing the essence of Bhutan’s journey from a unified kingdom under a visionary founder to a nation globally revered for its philosophy of Gross National Happiness.

The highest denomination pays homage to the roots of the monarchy. The obverse of the Nu. 1000 note features a dignified portrait of His Majesty King Ugyen Wangchuck, the first King of Bhutan, seated against the Wheel of the Universal Ruler. He is adorned with the sacred Raven Crown, a direct inheritance from his father, Desi Jigme Namgyel, symbolizing the unbroken lineage and the consolidation of the nation.



The reverse design is a powerful depiction of Trongsa Dzong, the ancestral seat of the Wangchuck dynasty and the historical home of the Trongsa Penlop. Flanking this architectural marvel are the Seal of the State and a pair of great hornbills, representing the rich biodiversity

of the kingdom. The sky above the dzong comes alive with mythical protectors—dragons and the Garuda—warding off negative forces and watching over the nation, just as the kings have for generations.

With profound respect and gratitude, the Nu. 500 denomination is dedicated to His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Jigme Singye Wangchuck. The obverse design presents a portrait of the King, whose reign was defined by unparalleled wisdom and selfless service. He is set against the backdrop of the cross-vajra, an ancient Buddhist symbol denoting indestructibility and permanent stability—a fitting metaphor for the foundational pillars he gifted the nation: Gross National Happiness and the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

The reverse design is a profound narrative of Bhutan’s spiritual soul. It showcases the magnificent Punakha Dzong, built in 1638, which serves as the final resting place of Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyal, the founder of Bhutan. Dominating the sky above is the Khamsum Yulley Namgyal Chorten, consecrated in 1999, standing as a beacon of peace and protection for the nation. The state seal stands beside the dzong, affirming the unity of spiritual and temporal authority in His Majesty the King. A delicate yet deeply symbolic touch is the pair of Bhutan Glory butterflies below the watermark portrait, a nod to the nation’s unique and cherished natural heritage that the Fourth King fiercely protected.



It is a poignant reflection that the very framework of Bhutan’s modern financial system was established under the reign of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. The creation of the Royal Monetary Authority as the central bank and the foundational role of the Bank of Bhutan, the nation’s first bank, were landmark achievements that occurred during his visionary rule. This new note, therefore, not only carries his image but also circulates the very economic stability he helped build.

Completing this sacred trinity of notes is the Nu. 100 denomination, which celebrates the enduring reign of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Fifth Druk Gyalpo. The obverse design features His Majesty wearing the Raven Crown, set against the intricate and cosmic mandala. This is feast for the senses, with five sensory offerings presented to nine central dragons, symbolizing the prosperity and protection bestowed upon the kingdom.



The reverse design centers on Tashicho Dzong, the majestic fortress that serves as the seat of the Royal Government of Bhutan. Above it, the Garuda, the mythical bird and national protector, spreads its wings, symbolizing the vigilant protection over the nation’s governance and people. The state seal stands firm beside the dzong, representing the strength and integrity of the Bhutanese state.



A Unifying Symbolism



Across all denominations, unifying elements bind the series together. Each note features a sophisticated foil stripe depicting a dragon grasping a jewel in each of its claws—a symbol of

prosperity, power, and the fulfillment of wishes. The watermarks consistently feature the portrait of His Majesty The King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on one side and the enduring cross-vajra on the other, reinforcing the themes of stability and continuity.



The unveiling of this currency is a national event of deep significance commemorating the 70th auspecious Birth Anniversary of His Majestey the Great Fourth. It is more than an economic measure; it is a moving act of collective gratitude.



As these notes enter circulation from January 2026, they will carry the faces of the nation’s beloved kings and the symbols of its soul into every home, market, and heart, ensuring that the legacy of the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the lineage of the Pelden Drukpa are remembered, honoured, and cherished for generations to come.