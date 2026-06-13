A Cure-All Pill?

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By Tshering Dorji (Mr. Bhutan)

Imagine a pill that could make you look and feel younger, boost your health and lifespan, make you stronger, sharper, and leaner, while significantly reducing your risk of cancer. A pill that could strengthen your immunity, increase your libido, and empower you to make better, more rational decisions in every facet of life, ultimately helping you become the best version of yourself. All of this with zero side effects and entirely free. Would you take it?

This magic solution already exists: it’s called SLEEP.

Yet despite its unparalleled benefits, about one-third of humanity suffers from sleep problems and disorders. Compared to previous centuries, we live longer, are wealthier, and have almost unlimited access to knowledge, yet our sleep has become shorter, less consistent, and often poorer in quality. In our endless pursuit of more wealth, achievements, and experiences, we are quietly sacrificing one of life’s most vital biological necessities: sleep.

I understood the value of sleep as a teenager when I made it my life’s quest to become the greatest athlete Bhutan had ever seen. I quickly realized that none of my discipline or hard work during days of excruciating training, eating meticulously calculated meals, and sacrificing pleasures counterproductive to my goals yielded significant results without averaging 9 hours of sleep each night.

Gradually, I came to understand sleep’s power over everything I thought and did. It influenced every aspect of my life. Ironically, I have now come to perceive our wakeful state as one of breaking and dying, while sleep represents a state of rebuilding and rebirth.

Sleep has been scientifically studied for over a century, making its findings well-established and strongly supported. Research consistently highlights sleep’s importance for almost every major biological and psychological function. For anyone seeking to improve their life physically, financially, socially, psychologically, or spiritually, assessing and prioritizing sleep is essential.

The Deadly Consequences of Poor Sleep

1. Cardiovascular Disease

Insufficient sleep raises blood pressure, triggering inflammation in our vascular system. This leads to blockages, increased heart strain, and a higher risk of heart attacks. People over 45 who sleep 6 hours or less are 200% more likely to suffer from heart disease or related complications. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death globally, averaging a cost of 49,000 deaths a day.

2. Cancer

Sleep deprivation affects the genes that regulate cell growth and repair. Just four hours of sleep can reduce “natural killer cells,” the body’s frontline defense against cancer, by 70%. This leaves us vulnerable to uncontrolled cell growth. Cancer is the second leading cause of deaths worldwide, averaging about 26,000 deaths per day.

3. Diabetes

Poor sleep disrupts insulin sensitivity, causing higher blood sugar levels. Just one week of inadequate sleep can push blood sugar levels into prediabetic ranges, increasing the risk of infections, heart disease, and kidney failure. Today, about 1 in 9 adults worldwide, nearly 590 million people are living with diabetes, making it one of the fastest-growing global health challenges.

4. Vehicle Accidents

Sleep deprivation is a hidden factor in road accidents. According to the WHO, road injuries are the leading cause of death among children and young adults aged 5–29 years. Sleep deprived drivers are as impaired as those under the influence of alcohol.

How Sleep Affects Everyday Life

1. Sleep and Obesity

Global obesity has more than doubled since 1990, while sleep duration and sleep quality have declined in many modern societies. Sleep deprivation increases ghrelin, the hunger hormone, and reduces leptin, the satiety hormone. As a result, sleep-deprived individuals are biologically driven to overeat and crave salty, fatty, and sugary foods, increasing the risk of weight gain.

2. Sleep Debt

Every missed hour of sleep contributes to what scientists call sleep debt. Recovery from sleep loss is gradual and often incomplete. For example, sleeping only 5 hours creates significant biological strain that cannot be fully reversed by one night of longer sleep. Over weeks, months, or years, chronic sleep restriction can silently drain energy, focus, and long-term health.

3. Emotional Instability

Sleep deprivation disrupts the prefrontal cortex, our rational decision making center, while amplifying activity in the amygdala, our emotional center. Studies show sleep-deprived individuals can exhibit up to 60% higher emotional reactivity, making them more irritable, impulsive, and less capable of making balanced decisions.

4. Memory and Dementia

Sleep plays a critical role in memory consolidation. During deep and REM sleep, the brain processes and stabilizes newly learned information into long-term memory. Without adequate sleep, the knowledge and skills we acquire become harder to retain and apply.

Mr Bhutan’s Sleep Questionnaire: Answer Yes or No

1. Do you sleep less than 7 hours a night?

2. If you lie down to rest at 10 a.m., can you fall asleep easily?

3. Do you need coffee, tea, or stimulants to function well in the morning?

4. Does it usually take you more than 30 minutes to fall asleep at night?

5. Do you snore loudly, stop breathing during sleep, or suspect sleep apnea?

6. Is your bedtime or wake-up time different by more than 1.5–2 hours from day to day?

7. Do you wake up more than once each night on most nights?

8. Do you use screens (phone, tablet, computer, TV) for more than 30 minutes in the last hour before sleep?

9. Do you drink caffeinated drinks within 6 hours of sleep?

10. Do you drink alcohol or eat a large meal or intensely exercise within 2 hours of sleep?

Scoring your sleep

Each YES represents one habit that may be harming your sleep. Reduce your YES answers to improve your sleep quality.

Count how many YES answers you have:

0–1 YES → Optimal sleep

Your sleep habits are strong and supportive of your health and happiness. Maintain your routine.

2–5 YES → Sleep needs improvement

Your sleep may already be affecting your energy, mood, and long-term health. Improving even one or two habits can make a big difference.

6 or more YES → High sleep risk

Your sleep may be significantly affecting your health. Consider improving your habits immediately and consulting a medical or sleep professional if problems persist.

The Real Cost of Sleep Deprivation

Imagine this: if you are regularly sleeping less than 7 hours a night, you may be functioning like a disease-prone, emotionally less regulated, forgetful adult who is often unaware of these impairments. The world around you might be too polite or too busy to point it out, but the impact is undeniable. Sleep deprivation does not just make us tired. It makes us less capable of being the person we want to be.

Your Call to Action: Reclaim Sleep

7 Most Important and Practical Steps to Improve Sleep:

1. Prioritize sleep

Giving yourself at least 8 hours of sleep opportunity each night is prudent and ideal. Sleep is not wasted time. It is an investment in your physical health, mental clarity, emotional stability, and longevity.

2. Rise and sleep at consistent times

Going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time every day strengthens your biological clock and improves sleep quality. Irregular sleep schedules confuse your internal rhythm and are strongly linked with poorer health, lower energy, and reduced mental performance.

3. Limit caffeine and alcohol intake

Caffeine blocks adenosine receptors, which normally signal sleep pressure. Stop caffeine at least 6 hours before sleep. Alcohol may help you fall asleep but prevents restorative sleep by reducing REM sleep, which is essential for memory consolidation and emotional regulation.

4. Mind your food and exercise before bed

Avoid heavy meals and intense exercise within 2–3 hours before sleep. Both can stimulate your body when it should be preparing to rest.

5. Embrace daylight

Expose yourself to daylight daily, ideally for 20–60 minutes, preferably in the morning. Natural light awakens and energizes us while resetting our biological clocks. When our natural rhythm functions optimally, falling asleep becomes easier and more natural.

6. Welcome darkness at night

Just as daylight resets your internal clock, darkness signals your brain to release melatonin, the hormone that prepares your body for sleep. Exposure to bright lights and screens at night disrupts this natural cycle and makes sleep harder.

7. Establish a pre-sleep relaxation routine

Taking a warm shower, doing relaxing stretches, reading a calming book, listening to gentle music, or praying can effectively prepare your mind and body for sleep.

Sleep is not a luxury. It is a biological necessity. It forms the foundation of your health, relationships, performance, and happiness. By prioritizing sleep, you can transform your life in ways few other interventions can.

Mr. Bhutan (Tshering Dorji) is a health & happiness guide, writer, speaker, and pioneer of Bhutan’s bodybuilding and fitness movement. His mission is to make health and happiness simple, practical, and possible for everyone.