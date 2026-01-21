Thimphu Court gives life sentence to man for killing another man over a pair of unreturned Lagay

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In 2024, the late Kinga Tshering was murdered over a pair of lagay in Hejo, Thimphu. On 21st November 2025 the Thimphu District court sentenced Karma Tshewang to life-imprisonment after being convicted of first-degree felony murder.

The co-defendant Kezang Jamtsho was convicted for Accomplice Liability and was sentenced to 9 years for being convicted of second-degree felony.

On 4th August 2024, at around 12:11 a.m, the defendant, Karma Tshewang, and the victim, late Kinga Tshering, were present at Hejo, Thimphu. The defendant confronted the victim over the latter’s failure to return a pair of lagay previously borrowed from him. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation during which the defendant punched the victim on the face. A fight ensued between the two parties.

During the course of the altercation, the defendant proceeded to co-defendant Kezang Jamtsho’s vehicle, from where he retrieved a wooden rod wrapped with black tape. The defendant then struck the victim on the head with the said rod. The individuals present at the scene intervened and managed to separate the defendant and the victim.

Shortly thereafter, the victim approached the defendant and punched him on the nose. The others again intervened and separated the parties, after which the defendant and his friends dispersed towards the cremation ground at Hejo. While near the cremation ground, the defendant, agitated and resentful over having been punched in his nose by the victim, expressed anger toward the victim. At that point, co-defendant Kezang Jamtsho, knowing that defendant Karma Tshewang was harbouring resentment over the punch he had received from the victim and that the earlier fight had already subsided, intentionally took out a knuckle dagger from the dashboard of his car and showed it to the defendant, thereby instigating and encouraging him to stab the victim.

Subsequently, the defendants and their companions drove back toward Hejo. Before reaching the Supreme Court premises, in the vicinity of a traditional Bhutanese house, the defendant Karma Tshewang and his companion Kezang Dema alighted from the vehicle and proceeded on foot toward the area where the earlier altercation had taken place.

At approximately 1:03 a.m., near Zomlha Roja restaurant, the victim was seen standing, conversing and smoking with two friends. The defendant approached the victim and remarked, “Are you satisfied that you hit me?” Acting out of resentment and with intent to retaliate, the defendant, who had in his possession the knuckle dagger, attempted to strike the victim with the knuckle portion. The victim evaded the first blow; however, on the second attempt, the defendant stabbed the victim in the abdomen with the dagger.

The stab wound caused severe internal injuries, including damage to the intestines, resulting in hemorrhagic shock. The victim was subsequently transported to JDWNRH, where he succumbed to the injuries at approximately 4:00 a.m. on 4th August 2024.

Co-defendant Kezang Jamtsho, knowing that defendant Karma Tshewang was harbouring resentment over the punch he had received from the victim near the cremation ground and that the earlier fight had already subsided, intentionally took out a knuckle dagger from the dashboard of his car and showed it to the defendant, thereby instigating and encouraging him to stab the victim.

Furthermore, being aware of the location where the incident previously occurred, he dropped the defendant Karma Tshewang near the place at Hejo. These facts are corroborated by the testimony of their two friends, Kinley Lhendup and Kezang Dema, and the CCTV footage establish that the co-defendant knowingly and purposefully engaged in conduct that facilitated and helped the commission of the offence of murder by the defendant.

There was no appeal made in the case.