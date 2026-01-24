Thimphu’s Project Hingsang-Sa energy grows as 19 sacks are cleared

Share Facebook

Project TH (Thimphu Hingsang-Sa), which began on 15th January and was formerly known as Nazhoen for His Majesty until changing its name to Nazhoen Volunteers Association, had a good first week. Volunteers filled 19 sacks with plastic bottles, wrappers, cigarette butts and other material while cleaning busy areas from Clock Tower to Norzin Lam and Phendey Lam.

Volunteers Grow Fast

The founder and leading organizer of Project TH, Tandin Gyeltshen, said, “Since the official launch of Project TH on 15th January, we have successfully conducted one clean-up session across key public areas of Thimphu.” He said on the first day, Project TH began with 19 volunteers and participation has since increased to approximately 55 volunteers in total.

This growth has been driven by three key factors; increased public awareness through consistent on-ground presence and social media outreach, positive community response which motivated more youth to join, and peer-to-peer mobilization where volunteers encouraged friends and classmates to participate, strengthening collective engagement.

Although they expected a modest start, however, the public and the youth response was very positive. A number of responses were noteworthy, some people expressed interest in helping or contributing to upcoming sessions and others stopped to voice gratitude and support for the initiative.

“We also received community support in the form of a Nu 5,000 donations from Mr Singay Jamtsho,” Tandin stated.

Team Energy Soars, Waste Volumes Shock

For them, the first week was both enlightening and inspiring. The amount of waste that was gathered shocked a lot of the volunteers, especially in places that initially seem clean. Significant amounts of litter were discovered in hidden corners and along the borders of the road, particularly plastic wrappers, bottles, and cigarette waste.

Sonam Tashi Dorji recounted, “As the sessions progressed, the energy and morale of the volunteers steadily increased. Public encouragement, combined with the sense of teamwork, strengthened motivation across each clean-up and reinforced our commitment to continue.”

Tandin said, “We have observed early positive signs particularly increased public attentiveness in areas where clean-ups were conducted, and a visible reduction of litter immediately following the activities. While long-term change requires consistency, these early indicators are promising.”

The most visually impactful transformations were observed in high-traffic areas where waste accumulation is often overlooked particularly along roadside corners, footpath edges, parking zones and drainage-side sections. The before-and-after difference provides strong visual evidence.

Top Problems Addressed with Clever Solutions

Higher-than-expected trash volume in certain locations was one of the top three difficulties. Waste levels in several zones were far higher than expected. They boosted hotspot mapping, enhanced team dispersion, and expanded gathering materials as a strategy to address this issue.

Task distribution and volunteer grouping experienced delays in coordination. They were able to add more distinct positions, such as zone coordinators, logistical support, and documentation teams, as a strategy for the second issue. Sustainability issues and public opinion. They stressed that Project TH is a behavioral and civic responsibility campaign in addition to a cleanup effort.

A major logistics hurdle hit when no waste truck appeared.

Tandin said, “The biggest challenge we faced was the lack of a waste-carrying truck, as we did not anticipate collecting such a large number of sacks. The volume exceeded the capacity of the core members’ vehicles. Therefore, we contacted Mr. Rinchen, one of our volunteers, and he kindly arrived with his Bolero to transport and dispose of all 19 sacks of waste free of charge.”

Jigme C Drolkar, the treasurer of the organization said, “One challenge we faced was limited manpower in a demanding zone. Instead of attempting to cover too wide an area, we adjusted the plan and focused on completing one section thoroughly to ensure a clear and visible impact. This helped maintain volunteer motivation and improved overall efficiency. The experience also strengthened our approach for future operations.”

Tandin said, “Building on this momentum, our next clean-up campaign is scheduled for 24th January, Saturday, where we aim to expand our coverage and strengthen community participation.”

Paro Expansion on Horizon

In addition, they are also preparing to extend Project TH beyond Thimphu by launching similar cleanliness initiatives in Paro, as part of our broader commitment to promoting civic responsibility.

Funding flows transparently due to Tandin’s Nu 10,000 personal pledges, Nu 5,000 community donations and support from five Bhutanese residing at Australia offering a significant amount in donations. group chat is used to track expenses and receipts.

The project advances its mission to make Thimphu, Bhutan’s clean, mindful face for the Gelephu Mindfulness City.