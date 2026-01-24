Classes IX and XI first to experience the Cambridge-aligned curriculum this year to prepare for board exams

Starting this academic year, Bhutan’s national education curriculum will be aligned with the Cambridge Curriculum to integrate international standards into the country’s schooling system.

Following joint research and collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) and Cambridge International, it was concluded that Bhutan’s current curriculum needs updating to better prepare students for both local needs and global challenges.

The MoESD completed the alignment process in mid-year last year but decided to roll out the changes from this academic year to avoid disrupting the academic flow in schools.

This paper contacted the MoESD to clarify whether all grades would be aligned at once. The ministry said the implementation would be carried out in phases, with Classes IX and XI forming the first group to be fully aligned with the Cambridge Curriculum.

“The implementation will begin in the 2026 academic year through a phased and piloted approach, starting with Classes IX and XI, as these cohorts will sit for the board examinations in 2027,” the ministry said, adding that this would give students sufficient preparation time.

The Education Minister also stated during a parliamentary session that the performance of these students would help determine the merit-based admission system, including cut-off points.

At present, Pelkhil School is the only institution officially offering the Cambridge International Curriculum.

According to the MoESD, students currently in Classes X and XII will continue under the existing curriculum and assessment system to avoid disadvantages caused by mid-stream changes, which could lead to confusion, stress, and unfair evaluation.

The phased rollout will allow close monitoring of classroom implementation. “This approach will help identify gaps, refine curriculum content, improve teaching practices, and strengthen system readiness before a nationwide rollout in 2027,” the ministry said.

Bhutan’s current curriculum has often been criticised for overemphasising memorisation, limiting students’ ability to think critically and apply knowledge in real-life situations. The transition aims to promote deeper learning and stronger analytical skills.

Under the new system, assessments will focus not only on knowledge but also on practical application, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

Teacher preparation is another key focus. Educators will undergo professional development programmes developed with Cambridge guidance to enhance teaching methods and classroom practices. These initiatives will introduce international best practices and strengthen teachers’ capacity to deliver the updated curriculum effectively.

A major long-term goal is to move Bhutan’s school system towards international accreditation, which would confirm that it meets global standards and enhance the credibility of student qualifications. Currently, the lack of such recognition can limit opportunities for higher education and employment abroad.

Securing accreditation would raise the international profile of Bhutan’s schools and provide students with greater confidence that their academic achievements are globally recognised.

After a year of research and collaboration with Cambridge experts, the phased implementation will begin with Classes IX and XI. The ministry said this approach will better prepare students for board examinations, which are expected to differ significantly under the new curriculum standards.