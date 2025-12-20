Top two Nyagoes share their feelings and plans

Share Facebook

Jimba Tshewang, 27, from Tangsibji, Trongsa said winning the Drukgi Nyagoe Drendhur (Bhutan’s Strongman Competition) Seaon 6 has filled him with happiness and gratitude beyond words. This was his second time competing in the Nyagoe competition and his first win. In the 2024 Nyagoe competition Season 5, he placed fourth.

Following the win, Jimba Tshewang has been celebrating with his community and expressed deep appreciation for the support he received. Last year, he won Nu 200,000, while this year’s victory earned him the grand trophy, and Nu 700,000 along with a Nu 50,000 salary per month for one year from ST Motors.

He shared that last year’s prize money was used to perform rimdros at home and to meet household needs. He believes he is who he is today because of the blessings he has received. This year, he plans to use part of the prize money to make offerings to local deities and temples in his community, while the remaining amount will be used to support his family.

Winning the Drukgi Nyagoe Drendhur, he said, is a huge privilege not only for him but also for his community, which is very proud of the achievement. Coming from a humble background and having no formal education, Jimba Tshewang admitted feeling overwhelmed when interviewed by news outlets and unsure of what to say. Despite this, he said he is extremely happy, adding that winning such a title naturally brings happiness and pride to anyone.

Jimba won the finals of the Drukgi Nyagoe Drendhur held as part of the 118th National Day celebrations in Bumthang. He was the first to pull and lift and run with the 120 kg wooden log, lift and carry and run the 110 kg sack of sand, and lift and carry and run with the 160 kg tyres, within 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

The second place went to Pasang Dorji, 42, from Bumthang. He is the vetern among the Nyagoes having competed in the strongman competiton multiple times. Pasang finished all the rounds within 3 minutes and 36 seconds. He took home the prize money of Nu 500,000.

The third place was bagged by Sonam Wangchuk, 27, from Thimphu who completed the competition at 3 minutes and 58 seconds. He took home Nu 300,000. The fourth place went Tshering Phuntsho, 25, from Trashi Yangtse who completed the competition at 4 minutes and 35 seconds and taking the Nu 200,000 prize. The fifth place went to Kinley Dorji, 29, from Chhukha and took home Nu 100,000 as prize money.

Trongsa has taken home the title of Drukgi Nyagoe in 2014 by strongman Phuntsho Wangdi, and in 2015 it was Kinley Wangdi that kept the title in Trongsa.

Bumthang Nyagoe, Passang Dorji, 42, said he is happy to have participated in the Nyagoe (Strongman) competition and to have secured the second place this year. While he is uncertain about participating again next year, he shared that his hope is to train someone who is interested in competing in the future.

He said that if possible, he would like to give the opportunity to the younger generation or to anyone else interested in taking part in the competition. “What I want to do is train a person interested to participate next year,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey in the Nyagoe competition, Passang Dorji said that during his first participation in 2015, he made it into the top five and came second. In his second participation in 2016, he won the competition. He then came second for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. He also placed second in 2024 and again this year.

Although he believes he can still compete, he expressed hope that Nyagoes from Bumthang will come forward so that he can train them side by side. He said that while he did want to win this year, luck did not favour him on the day, and he felt distracted as well.

Passang Dorji said that the most important aspect of such events is the support received from the community. Looking ahead, he said that next year he will try to support and train his successor from Bumthang.