118th National Day awardees honoured for service, sacrifice and friendship

His Majesty The King conferred National Day Awards on distinguished Bhutanese and international friends in recognition of their exceptional service, sacrifice, and longstanding support to the nation during the 118th National Day celebrations.

Karma Kelvin Dorji

Among the recipients, Karma Kelvin Dorji was awarded the National Order of Merit (Bronze) for his selfless service through volunteerism. A social worker from Trashi Yangtse, he has supported older people, persons with disabilities, individuals battling addiction, and families in need across the country, mobilising public support through social media to expand community assistance centers.

late Tshering Penjor’s father

The National Order of Merit (Silver) was conferred posthumously on late Tshering Penjor for his heroic act of bravery in Australia, where he sacrificed his life while saving two children from drowning. His courage and compassion continue to inspire the nation. The medal was received by his father on behalf of the family.

Tshewang Choden Wangdi Kiran Sunda

Lhadrip Ugyen Nima

The National Order of Merit (Gold) was awarded to several individuals for their lifelong dedication and distinguished service. Veteran educators, Tshewang Choden Wangdi and Kiran Sunda, were honoured for decades of transformative contributions to Bhutan’s education sector, shaping generations of students. Lhadrip Ugyen Nima was recognised for over 40 years of preserving Bhutan’s cultural heritage through traditional arts.

Ujjwal Deep Dahal

In the field of economic and digital development, the CEO of Druk Holding and Investments, Ujjwal Deep Dahal, was honoured for his visionary leadership and contributions to innovation, digital transformation, and strategic investment initiatives.

Khun Kampon Tansacha Dato’ Adam Htoon

Dr Sabina Alkire Fritz Albert Baumgartner

Julia Booth Lucy Goelet

Daphne Hoch Cunningham

International friends of Bhutan were also recognised with the National Order of Merit (Gold) for their enduring friendship and support. These include Khun Kampon Tansacha of Thailand for contributions to landscaping and conservation; Dato’ Adam Htoon of Myanmar for humanitarian support and strengthening international ties; Dr Sabina Alkire for her work on poverty alleviation and collaboration on Gross National Happiness; Fritz Albert Baumgartner for over three decades of service to Bhutan’s infrastructure and heritage; Julia Booth for strengthening Bhutan–Australia relations; and philanthropists Daphne Hoch Cunningham and Lucy Goelet for their longstanding support to Bhutan in arts, culture, and education.

Major General Sangay Thinley Major General Chencho Dorji

For dedicated service to the King and country, Major General Sangay Thinley and Major General Chencho Dorji were honoured with the National Order of Merit (Gold) for their decades of loyal service to His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo.

Dr Tay Eng Hseon Dasho Kinley Dorji

The Druk Thuksey Medal was conferred on Dr Tay Eng Hseon for his outstanding contributions to Bhutan’s healthcare development, and on Dasho Kinley Dorji for his pioneering role in Bhutanese journalism and media.

The Red Scarf was conferred on the Cabinet Secretary, Dasho Kesang Deki, in recognition of her distinguished service to the Royal Government of Bhutan and her significant contributions to strengthening governance and the civil service.