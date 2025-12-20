Farmers trained in sustainable rainbow trout farming to boost cold-water aquaculture

Share Facebook

In a move to strengthen climate-resilient livelihoods and reduce reliance on imported fish, farmers from across the country are participating in a three-day technical training on sustainable rainbow trout aquaculture at the National Research and Development Center for Riverine and Lake Fisheries in Haa.

The training, conducted from 11th to 13th December, is organized by the Department of Livestock (DoL) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, and brings together farmers from Dagana, Haa, Samtse, and Wangdue Phodrang. The program reflects growing national interest in cold-water aquaculture as a viable income-generating enterprise, particularly in highland regions where climatic conditions are well suited for rainbow trout production.

Rainbow trout has been identified as a high-value aquaculture commodity under the 13th Five-Year Plan due to its strong market demand, nutritional value, and potential to support rural incomes while contributing to national food security and import substitution.

The training focused on building practical skills essential for sustainable trout farming. Participants are receiving hands-on guidance in water quality management, feeding practices, biosecurity measures, disease prevention, and routine farm operations. Classroom sessions were complemented by field demonstrations led by technical specialists, allowing farmers to practice fish handling techniques, system maintenance, and basic fish health management.

Officials from the DoL said the initiative aims to ensure that farmers establish technically sound and economically viable trout enterprises, supported by continuous technical backstopping. The program also strengthens coordination among farmers, livestock supervisors, and technical institutions to ensure long-term sustainability beyond the training period.

The capacity-building program is supported by the FAO Bhutan Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) BHU 3903, which was implemented from 2023 to 2025 in partnership with the DoL. The project focused on enhancing livestock and fisheries production efficiency through digitalization, precision farming, and promotion of high-value enterprises.

Officials noted that the collaboration with FAO has laid a strong foundation for climate-resilient and commercially scalable aquaculture in Bhutan. The National Research and Development Center for Riverine and Lake Fisheries will continue to work closely with farmers.

Under the program, support was provided for rainbow trout development, modernization of dairy production, and strengthening of farm registration and recording systems. Capacity building of farmers and livestock officials was a key focus of the project.

Livestock Sectors, and field staff to support the long-term development of trout aquaculture aligned with national priorities under the 13th Five Year Plan.