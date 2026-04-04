Tourism numbers dip following the Middle East conflict

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According to the MoICE Minister Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji the country has recorded approximately 79 tour cancellations from various countries, with over 40 additional bookings postponed due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the resulting increase in airfare. So, there is certainly some impact being felt by the tourism sector.

Druk Air has seen 281 cancellations till date.

Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji said, “That said, we are encouraging our partners and guests not to cancel their plans entirely. Bhutan’s visa framework allows for flexibility, trips can be postponed within the 90-day visa validity period and, in many cases, rescheduled up to one year. This provides a window for recovery once the situation stabilizes.”

Khamsum Hotel reported three to four booking cancellations and says overall occupancy is lower this year. The hotel attributes the cancellations to the volatile situation in the Middle East and resulting flight disruptions.

At Paro Grand, Indian tourists continue to form the majority of visitors. However, the hotel has recorded cancellations from 11 groups, each consisting of around five to eight tourists. These cancellations were also due to the Iran War.

Tsherim Resort also reported cancellations of three large groups, again due to the war.

Gangri Tours and Treks shared that while they have received cancellations before, they are now seeing reservations coming in for the fall season.

Amen Bhutan reported that cancellations are still ongoing. During the Paro Tshechu season, they usually receive large numbers of visitors, but this year has not seen similar turnout.

A hotelier stated that the tourism numbers were limited to begin with since there is an oversupply of hotel rooms and limited number of tourists visiting the country, but the Middle East conflict has made it worse.

Drukair announced that all flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended from 30th March till 18th April.

Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji said, “In terms of lessons, this situation reinforces a few important points. First, the need for continued market diversification so that we are not overly dependent on any single region. Second, the importance of timely and proactive communication with our tourism partners and visitors during periods of global uncertainty. And third, the need to build a more resilient and adaptable tourism sector that can respond to external shocks while maintaining confidence in Bhutan as a safe and high-value destination.”

At the same time, Lyonpo said that this also brings into focus the importance of strengthening domestic tourism.