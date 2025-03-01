Water Management and Climate Change take center stage in Paro Forum 2025

Share Facebook

The Paro Forum 2025, organized by JSW Law’s Climate Change & Environmental Law Centre, focused on water management and climate change from 22nd-24th February 2025, at JSW Law, Paro Campus.

The Forum was graced by Her Royal Highness Sonam Dechan Wangchuck who also launched The Wisdom Center for Justice which will serve as the Secretariat office of the Justice sector. The forum also had a keynote address by Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

Building on the success of the Paro Forum 2023, which centered on climate justice, this year’s forum fostered on interdisciplinary collaboration to address Bhutan’s pressing water challenges. Despite being a carbon-negative country, Bhutan faces increasing glacial melt, erratic rainfall, and drying water sources, necessitating coordinated conservation efforts. The forum seeks to promote cross-sectoral collaboration among policymakers, scientists, engineers, economists, and local communities to enhance water conservation and climate resilience. It also emphasizes gender-sensitive approaches, recognizing the role of rural women and girls in climate adaptation.

Additionally, the discussions also encouraged knowledge sharing and policy development, ensuring solutions can be replicated beyond Bhutan while also advancing climate financing strategies to support long-term water and climate adaptation projects.

The forum served as a crucial platform to bridge the gap between scientific research, policy decisions, and community-level action, aligning with Bhutan’s commitment to environmental sustainability and regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay emphasized that climate change is threatening water security across the Himalayan region, affecting 240 million people in the mountains and 1.6 billion people downstream.

Bhutan, despite being a water-rich country, is already witnessing the drying of water sources due to changing weather patterns. The country has 700 glaciers and 7,399 water sources, yet 69 sources have dried up, and 1,586 are at risk. In response, the government is mapping and monitoring water resources while seeking nature-based solutions to improve conservation.

Recognizing the urgent need for action, the forum stressed the importance of integrated water resource management (IWRM) and long-term climate adaptation strategies to secure Bhutan’s water future.

It was said that with 30,000 MW of hydropower potential, Bhutan has so far harnessed only 3,500 MW. The government is currently negotiating a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India and Assam to export hydropower and supply water for agriculture. Hydropower remains a key economic driver, but diversification into solar, wind, and other renewable sources is needed to enhance energy security and resilience to climate change impacts.

Experts at the forum also highlighted opportunities in the USD 350 billion global bottled water industry, with India as a key potential market for Bhutanese bottled water. Exploring this market could provide Bhutan with an additional revenue stream while promoting sustainable water management practices.

Bhutan’s glaciers are retreating at alarming rates, with some debris-covered glaciers melting at 30-35 meters per year. The country has 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes, posing a significant risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Communities living downstream of glacial lakes are particularly vulnerable, and existing early warning systems (EWS) require urgent upgrades to prevent potential disasters.

However, data limitations, a shortage of trained glaciologists, and the high cost of monitoring technology remain barriers to effective risk mitigation. The forum stressed the need for more investment in glacier research, early warning systems, and transboundary cooperation to address these challenges.

Bhutan remains steadfast in its commitment to carbon neutrality and has joined G-Zero, a global alliance of carbon-neutral nations. The government continues to prioritize climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and organic agriculture to maintain its environmental leadership.

Discussions at the forum highlighted the importance of maintaining Bhutan’s forest cover, which currently absorbs more CO2 than the country emits. Policymakers also explored how Bhutan’s climate model could be replicated in other small developing nations, balancing economic growth with environmental conservation.

The forum emphasized the need for sustained climate financing to support Bhutan’s adaptation and mitigation efforts. Bhutan is actively seeking international climate funds, private sector investments, and regional partnerships to finance its climate initiatives.

The forum also discussed how digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and ICT can be leveraged for data collection, climate monitoring, and community engagement. A key highlight of the forum was the screening of Bhutanese filmmaker Arun Bhattarai’s Oscar-nominated documentary, Mountain Man, which showcased how film and digital storytelling can amplify climate awareness and drive action.

The Paro Forum 2025 will culminate in a stakeholder meeting, consolidating insights and recommendations from the discussions. Key action points include strengthening water governance policies through multi-stakeholder engagement.

Investing in early warning systems and climate adaptation research will be a priority. Advancing hydropower expansion and water trade agreements will also be a key focus.

Developing climate-resilient agricultural practices will help address water shortages. Boosting climate awareness efforts through media, film, and ICT tools will further support climate action.

Moving forward, JSW Law’s Climate Change & Environmental Law Centre will work closely with government agencies, international organizations, and local communities to implement these recommendations, ensuring that Bhutan remains a leader in climate resilience and sustainable water management.