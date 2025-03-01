RCSC’s plan to build a future-ready civil service

Share Facebook

The civil servants have been the backbone of national development, ensuring stability and continuity. However, with the rapid transformation relating to the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), and the increasing demands of a modern economy, the civil servants face a crucial challenge.

They are at a critical juncture, facing the challenge of adapting to a rapidly evolving national landscape.

His Majesty The King emphasized the importance of ensuring that the innovations emerging from GMC do not remain isolated, but instead become a model for the rest of Bhutan. The transformation of Bhutan’s civil service is crucial in ensuring this convergence, making governance more responsive, efficient, and aligned with the country’s future needs.

In response to this vision, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) has introduced an ambitious Strategic Roadmap (2025-2035) aimed at creating what it calls an Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy (E2B).

This initiative seeks to shift the civil service from a traditional, rule-based system to a more dynamic, results-driven model that promotes innovation and efficiency. “Our goal is to create an Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy by 2035,” the RCSC states.

The roadmap envisions a complete refurbishment of the way the civil service functions, with a focus on leadership, efficiency, and accountability.

It aims to eliminate redundant bureaucratic processes that slow down decision-making, and create an environment where civil servants are empowered to take initiative. The emphasis is on nurturing a new kind of public servant—one who is proactive, forward-thinking, and willing to take calculated risks to improve public service delivery.

“We forge a culture of embracing initiative and innovation. An enterprising spirit drives progress, and continuous improvement, and pushes boundaries to solve problems and create new opportunities,” RCSC stated.

A significant part of the reform focuses on transforming leadership within the civil service. This plan is a shift from traditional hierarchical decision-making to a more alert system where leaders are expected to challenge the status quo and drive meaningful change. Training programs will be introduced to develop leaders who can think strategically, innovate, and inspire their teams.

There will also be a stronger emphasis on performance-based recognition, ensuring that civil servants who excel are rewarded appropriately.

The roadmap also recognizes the need to integrate technology and modern management practices into the civil service. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools will enhance efficiency and reduce delays in service delivery.

Civil servants will be trained to become technologically competent, allowing them to work smarter and meet the evolving needs of the public. Additionally, the government aims to improve the civil service-to-citizen ratio from 1:27 to 1:29 by 2030, ensuring that services remain accessible and efficient for all Bhutanese.

Despite the ambitious nature of these reforms, challenges remain. Changing the mindset of civil servants who have worked within a rigid bureaucratic framework for years will not be easy. Resistance to change, the need for continuous training, and adapting to a more entrepreneurial approach may take time. However, the RCSC states, “We prioritize merit and professionalism in all processes, ensuring that the most capable individuals advance based on abilities and achievements.”