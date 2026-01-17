Yoga star shines at UYSF World Cup in Delhi

Share Facebook

A 27-year-old, Phuntsho Dema from Mongar Chali, who only discovered yoga after finishing Class XII and began teaching it in 2019, has become Bhutan’s newest source of pride. This heartfelt fitness champion, founder of GaZum FITNESS, clinched a surprise gold at the Universal Yoga Sports Federation (UYSF) World Yoga Cup on 27th December in Delhi.

She dedicated her life to self-funded training and a solo journey to the stage despite working long shifts far from home in the Maldives and managing to a knee problem.

From Late Discovery to Lifelong Passion

In 2019, Phuntsho Dema was teaching, earning international certifications in yoga, Zumba, and Body Combat skills born from pure grit. A knee injury sidelined heavier workouts, pushing her to the Maldives hospitality jobs for healing and stability.

Her victory is so genuine because of her slow start. No childhood trophies or big game or event, just a girl choosing to exercise her body properly after school.

Sweat and Soul: Exercise After Endless Days

Her preparation for Delhi was a matter of survival rather than a perfected schedule. Phuntsho said, “My preparation for the UYSF World Yoga Cup was very personal to me, I used to do yoga after long, exhausting days in the sweltering heat and humidity of the Maldives, where I work in the hospitality industry.”

Straight from training others, she would flow into her own practice and videos of rivals sparked ideas, but it was all alone.

She said, “As a fitness trainer, I often went straight into practice after sessions with guests, drawing inspiration from His Majesty’s speech, which kept me motivated. I also watched videos of other participants training under their coaches, which gave me ideas for my stage performance. It was largely a solo journey, but I kept practicing every day, proving that dedication matters no matter where you are.”

The largest obstacle was financing and travel arrangements. As for her, she works in the Maldives and she was able to pay for herself and participate, but many talented individuals from Bhutan were unable to do so because it was entirely self-funded.

One of her proudest experiences was competing internationally for the first time while holding Bhutan’s flag under international lights.

The Quiet Sacrifices That Built a Champion

No glory is free. She endured difficult times managing job and training, giving up personal time and relaxation, and persevering through exhaustion in order to represent Bhutan. Her honesty struck deep, and that accountability gave her strength. “Traveling all the way from the Maldives to Delhi on a short leave from work, training primarily alone, and performing in front of very accomplished rivals and several judges was, in itself, a great feat,” Phuntsho stated.

“Many Bhutanese may not yet consider yoga as a competitive path, but I want to argue that it can be both, a sport on the global stage while keeping firmly anchored in our cultural and spiritual values,” Phuntsho stated. Her use of yoga for healing her knee develops affection; it’s more than just exercises.

Dreaming Home

Mongar calls her back, pulling at her deep roots. “My heart is always in Bhutan,” she states simply, her words carrying the quiet ache of someone far from home. Her vision blooms with hope, “I have always looked forward to forming a Yoga Committee in Bhutan, either with my friends or anyone passionate about contributing to the country’s yoga development,” she shares. She sees it clearly the goal to “create a structured approach to promoting yoga with high standards and quality.”

The Yoga Committee can provide mentorship and guidance from experienced teachers and aspiring instructors, ensuring knowledge and skills are passed on effectively. Phuntsho states, “It would also play a key role in preserving our cultural heritage, integrating Bhutan’s deep spiritual values with modern yoga practices to support the health and wellbeing of people of all ages in a sustainable way.”

She hopes to build a foundation that will provide future competitors with the guidance and support they need to succeed in national as well as global competitions.

Phuntsho advises Bhutanese who are already practicing yoga to persevere and have faith in the process since challenges can turn into your greatest assets. “I want to continue competing whenever feasible, but more importantly, I want to inspire everyone to go forward, show their talent, and pursue their passion,” she concludes.