Release of India’s support to Bhutan under 13th FYP

In 14th Monthly Coordination Meeting between the Embassy of India, Thimphu (EoI) and the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan was held recently Deputy Chief of Mission, EoI handed over cheques amounting to Nu. 2.15 billion to Ministry of Finance.

These are Nu. 1.35 billion for the project “Development of Central Schools”: This project will cover a total of 37 schools, including 20 Central Schools and 17 cluster schools, focusing on infrastructure development and improvement, technological upgrades, green energy initiatives, safety and security aspects, and improvement of sporting facilities. The total project cost is Nu. 6 billion.

Nu. 250 million for the project “Infrastructure Development for Royal Bhutan Police (RBP)”: This project has three components namely Infrastructure Development, Human Resource Development; and Procurement of Firefighting and Rescue Vehicles.

Nu. 239 mn for the project “Improvement of Samtse-Norbugang Primary National Highway (PNH)”: This project will enhance connectivity in the southwestern part of Bhutan through improvement of the primary national highway connecting Samtse and Norbugang by increasing road width and enhancing ride quality and safety.

Nu. 165 mn for the project “Infrastructure Development for Legal Education and Research”: Government of India had supported construction of Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law (JSW Law) in the 12th Five Year Plan. In the 13th Five Year Plan, Government of India is supporting Phase-II construction at JSW Law to accommodate new programmes and increase in student and faculty strengths.

Nu. 146 mn for the project “Digital Technology for Teaching-Learning at Royal University of Bhutan (RUB)”: Through this project, RUB will develop in eight of its constituent colleges digital infrastructure that enhance the core activities of the colleges i.e. teaching-learning, research and service delivery. This includes adoption of edutech tools, digital library and Information Management System (IMS).