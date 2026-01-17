Paro stabbing case and link to Thimphu battery case

Share Facebook

19-year-old Dorji Ganzin, popularly known as Rapper Cutie, was released on bail on 14th January 2026 in connection with a battery case in Thimphu, after he had earlier been granted bail by the Paro District Court on 5th January 2026 involving the Paro stabbing incident.

After his bail from Paro, the rapper was detained on the same day by Thimphu Police Station (PS).

While the rapper is now out on bail in both cases, police said investigations remain ongoing, particularly in relation to the Paro stabbing incident, where 20-year-old Kelden, also known as Gunda Kelden, continues to remain in custody at the Paro PS.

According to police sources, the initial investigation involving Cutie in Thimphu has been completed. However, the overall case investigation is pending as the alleged key suspect (Kelden) still remains in Paro police custody.

Police sources shared that Kelden is alleged to be the principal suspect in the Thimphu battery incident, with Cutie allegedly acting as an accomplice. The Thimphu case is currently being treated as battery, though police noted that this classification could change depending on the final findings.

As of now, in both the Paro stabbing incident and the Thimphu battery case, which took place on the same night, the alleged key suspect is Kelden as per police sources.

The cases stem from a series of four related incidents that occurred on the night of 7th December 2025, involving the same group of individuals.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the sequence began with an altercation inside a Paro club, followed by separate incidents outside the venue, including a chase captured in a widely circulated video showing a group of youths pursuing a lone individual in Paro town.

The stabbing incident, which occurred later that night, was the most serious of the four.

Later the same night, some of the alleged suspects involved in the Paro stabbing incident was involved in another fight in Thimphu, leading to the battery case against Cutie and Kelden.

In total, fourteen individuals were arrested in connection with the Paro incident. Thirteen have since been released on bail, while Kelden remains in custody.

The stabbing victim, a 25-year-old man, sustained grievous injuries, including severe wounds to his fingers and leg, and multiple injuries across his body. He underwent two surgeries following the attack.

Police said that while the other incidents did not result in serious injuries, all four are being investigated collectively due to their close timing and overlapping suspects.