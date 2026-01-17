International top 10 finalist Gyalsup Ugyen Dorji aims to advance the dishwasher project for Persons with Disabilities

Share Facebook

Despite not winning the top prize, 21-year-old Gyalsup Ugyen Dorji from Barp Gewog in Punakha emerged as one of the top finalists at the international pitching competition, earning recognition for his innovative dishwasher project.

Ugyen represented Bhutan at the CezeriFEST 2025 International 3D Design & 3D Printing Competition in Turkey. His project, titled “Pressing Mechanical Dishwasher for Easy and Portable Habits for Persons with Disabilities,” stood out among numerous entries and secured a place in the top 10 finalists, marking a significant achievement for both the young innovator and Bhutan’s presence on global technology platforms.

Currently pursuing Digital Fabrication at the Jigme Wangchuck Power Training Institute (JWPTI), Ugyen said the experience strengthened his resolve to refine his invention further. Although he did not place among the winners, he remains focused on improving the design, a goal that now largely depends on access to financial support.

Ugyen explained that the competition encouraged young innovators to address everyday challenges faced by persons with disabilities. His inspiration came from observing the difficulties many people face with routine household chores, particularly dishwashing.

In Bhutan, dishwashing remains a manual task that can be difficult for individuals with limited mobility, joint pain, or motor impairments. Standing for long periods, gripping slippery plates, or scrubbing heavy pots can be tiring and painful.

To better understand these challenges, Ugyen consulted caregivers, elderly community members, and persons with physical disabilities. These interactions revealed how repetitive washing, cold water, and unsuitable sink heights cause discomfort and dependence on others. The insights helped shape the functional aspects of his design, aimed at easing daily hardships and restoring independence and dignity.

The dishwasher’s design focuses on ease of use and accessibility. It uses a spring-based pressing spinner system that allows users to clean dishes with minimal physical effort. Its compact, lightweight, and electricity-free design makes it ideal for small kitchens and households with limited resources or unreliable power supply.

Originally, the competition was to select 10 finalists; however, four additional countries were later included. Among these 14 participants, Ugyen remained within the top 10. Finalists were required to 3D print their designs and present them before an international jury, explaining how their innovations could address challenges faced by people with disabilities.

Sharing his experience, Ugyen said, “While we were printing our models, we did social programs, communicating with innovators, students, and developers.” He said the exposure helped him exchange ideas and gain practical insights.

After the pitching session, Algeria secured first place, Bangladesh came second, and Mongolia placed third. The organizers did not disclose detailed results for the remaining finalists.

On the feedback received, Ugyen said jury members appreciated that his idea was simple yet effective and could be useful beyond the disability community.

However, he pointed out that access to resources and facilities remains limited, and substantial support will be required to begin production. “I will be needing a huge amount of financial support to start the production,” he said.

During the 3D printing process, Ugyen also had to redesign part of the mechanism, and fellow finalists helped him resolve the issue.

Highlighting what made his concept distinct, he said, “We all had different ideas regarding disabled support, but my design included a working mechanism that could be practical and electrical to ease the lives of people with different disabilities.”

He added that the project will evolve based on user feedback gathered from his research.

When asked about his plans, Ugyen said progress will depend on funding. “If I could get financial support, I would like to visit manufacturing sites where I could learn how to develop such projects. It will be a pleasure if it could be helpful for people with different disabilities,” he said.

For now, he is unable to collaborate practically but remains willing to share the concept theoretically for learning purposes.

He also noted that during a visit to Gelephu Hospital last year, he discovered that assistive devices currently purchased from outside could potentially be manufactured within Bhutan with the right resources and facilities.