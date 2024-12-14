117th National Day and the people’s thoughts

Share Facebook

With the 117th National Day approaching on 17th December, Bhutanese citizens from all walks of life are gearing up for a celebration that goes beyond just festivities.

For civil servants, like Choki Nima and Tshering Choden, the National Day is not only a time to reflect on the nation’s progress, but also a chance to reconnect with their roots and express gratitude to the Monarchy.

For Choki, a teacher with 10 years of service, the National Day has always been a personal and collective moment of pride. “It’s an opportunity for all of us as Bhutanese to unite in gratitude and joy,” Choki shared.

While he looks forward to the diverse programs and performances that will unfold, his excitement is particularly focused on His Majesty The King’s Speech, a highlight of every National Day. “Every year, His Majesty shares a vision or advice that guides the direction of our country. I am always eager to hear the insights that will be shared this year,” he said.

Choki’s connection to the day is both familial and patriotic. His elder sister is traveling from Bumthang specifically to witness the celebration in Thimphu. Though he will be involved in the day’s activities, Choki is concerned about the early morning rush to secure a seat in the crowded stadium. “The seats fill up quickly, so I want to make sure she gets a good view of the event,” he said. “I plan to drop her at the stadium between 4 am and 5 am to ensure she can get a good spot.”

For Tshering Choden, a civil servant from the education sector, the National Day is more than just a celebration of the past year’s achievements. It is an opportunity to reconnect with the essence of being Bhutanese. “It’s a day to remember what it means to be Bhutanese, to celebrate our traditions, and to wear our national attire with pride,” Tshering explained.

Tshering is looking forward to the lottery draw, hoping for the chance to participate in yet another memorable National Day moment.

Three elderly citizens and best friends, Choki (84), Chodron (67), and Nidup Zangmo (52) watched the rehearsals at the Changlimithang Stadium with quiet admiration. Originally from Trashigang, they now live in Thimphu with their children.

When asked if they planned to attend the National Day celebrations at Changlimithang Stadium, they said they would not. “No, the seats will get filled by 2 am. We will not get any seats,” said Chodron, explaining the challenges of attending the event in person.

Choki shared that she plans to watch the event from home. “I will watch it LIVE on television,” she said.

Nidup Zangmo, who is particularly fond of the performances, added, “Until the program ends, I will sit near the television. I am very fond of dances.”

For the three women, National Day is an important event, but they prefer to celebrate it in the comfort of their homes.

One of the spectators, who had been watching the National Day rehearsals from the start, reflecting on the deeper meaning of the celebration, said, “Every year, we get closer to His Majesty’s vision and reflect on how we can contribute to it.”

The National Day not only celebrates individual achievements, but also serves as a reminder of the collective effort needed to realize the aspirations His Majesty has for Bhutan.