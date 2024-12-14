The excitement of volunteers and workers preparing for the 117th National Day

Share Facebook

Every volunteer working on the stadium’s maintenance is very excited about the National Day celebrations, and work is in full swing to make the celebration a grand success.

Around 45 Indian laborers are currently working on maintaining stairs, building toilets, and maintaining other stadium infrastructure.

Mrinal Hohhain who has been working in preparation for the stadium shared that it has been almost more than a month and he along with other friends is as excited as any Bhutanese to be part of this celebration.

He said, “While we are just laborers here working as part of the maintenance team, we are excited and would like to attend this event as well. I want to wish every Bhutanese a very happy National Day.”

There are also workers from the Dzongkhag administration, Thromde, Arm force, and De-suung fraternity who are closely working as part of the maintenance of the stadium in preparation for the event.

Sherab Tenzin the coordinator from De-suung shared that around 72 numbers of Desuups have actively volunteered in overall work as part of the maintenance team such as transporting materials and building infrastructures for the stadium.

He stated, “We have been preparing for almost a month now to make this event very special. Every one of us understands the significance of this event and we cordially would like to invite every Bhutanese here to come and witness the event.”

The maintenance of the stadium has new roofed seats for guests and washrooms across the entrance. A few unusable seats have been removed and restocked, while the faded seats are being washed and heated, giving them a fresh look.

The stairs have been renovated and pathways are being widened to ease commuting and to ensure the safety of the public. A stage is being prepared just beside the stadium for entertainment purposes which would be held at night.

Approximately 300 people are working on the maintenance and preparations of the stadium. The works are scheduled to be completed by December 15.