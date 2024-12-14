Some surprises for the National Day celebrations in Thimphu

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

For the first time in National Day history, the Gyalsups and the National Workforce in will join in the grand parade.

In response to the growing excitement and past instances of people queuing up overnight to get a spot, this year’s National Day Committee are opening the stadium doors as early as 2 am.

The Home Minister Tshering said, “The committee is also introducing two designated public registration points one in front of Yarkay Complex and another at the RBP headquarters. Police will be present at both spots to scan and escort attendees to the stadium in a streamlined, efficient manner, reducing the usual queues. With multiple entrances now available, including ones from the south and north pavilion, access to the event has never been more organized.”

This year, preparations for National Day are being managed through a highly organized, multi-pronged approach. Six sub-committees, including Chadri, Build-Up, Catering, Protocol, Cultural, Media & Technology, and Finance, are working tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the event is perfectly executed. With all preparations on schedule, the committee is confident that the event will be a success, with a dry run on Saturday to fine-tune every detail.

While the cultural program will follow the traditional format beloved by the people, several exciting additions are set to steal the show.

The Minister said, “One such addition is the reintroduction of the Nagyoe Dendhur a cherished cultural performance that promises to captivate the audience. In addition, an evening concert similar to last year’s will be held, with the stage almost ready to host stunning performances. As a special bonus, in case the stadium fills up quickly, the committee has installed LCD screens on clock towers for spectators to enjoy LIVE performances from a distance.”

One of the most anticipated aspects of National Day celebrations is the lottery draw, and this year promises some truly exciting prizes. The grand prize, an electric vehicle valued at around Nu 2.3 million will be a standout reward. Additional prizes include a Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck, scooties, televisions, and smartphones ensuring that the lucky winners will leave with unforgettable gifts.

With over 25,000 guests expected at the stadium this year, the scale of National Day celebrations has reached new heights. This year’s celebrations will also be held across the country, and in Bhutanese consulates and embassies abroad, making it a global event that unites Bhutanese people everywhere.

The business community has once again shown its support, with major sponsors stepping up to contribute to the event’s success. Bhutan Hyundai Motors and Singye Agencies have generously sponsored the highly coveted car prizes in the National Day Lottery. The private sector has chipped in.

Many international guests will be present this year.