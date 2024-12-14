Assistive Technology in Bhutan for the disabled

Share Facebook

At the recent National Disability Conference, the Manager at Jigme Namgyal Wangchuck Super Fab Lab (JNWSFL), Tshering Wangzom, presented initiatives taken in Assistive Technology (AT) in country. Recognizing the significant gap in assistive devices and solutions for people with disabilities, JNWSFL drew inspiration from international visits and collaborations.

What is Assistive Technology?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Assistive Technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive products, systems, and services that help maintain or improve an individual’s functioning in areas like cognition, communication, hearing, mobility, self-care, and vision. These products are essential for enhancing a person’s health, well-being, inclusion, and participation in everyday life.

Assistive products can range from physical items, such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, and prosthetic limbs, to digital solutions like speech recognition software and captioning tools. As we age or encounter health challenges, most people will require AT at some point, whether temporarily or for the long term. In fact, more than 2.5 billion people globally need one or more assistive products today, a figure expected to rise to 3.5 billion by 2050 due to the ageing population and the increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions.

AT is especially crucial for older adults, children and adults with disabilities and people with long-term health conditions like diabetes, stroke, or dementia.

Despite the clear need, access to assistive technology remains limited in many low-income countries.

Addressing these global gaps, initiatives led by JNWSFL and its collaborators, Bhutan is making strides to improve access to assistive technology, such as providing hearing aids to children or wheelchairs to improve mobility, not only enhance individual independence but also reduce healthcare costs and improve community participation.

Tshering Wangzom said, “Among the key programs for 2023-2024 are two Makerthons, the Fab Festival, several AT projects, and capacity-building programs. These initiatives aim to foster innovation, inclusivity, and accessibility through collaboration and education.”

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), Changangkha Middle Secondary School, and occupational therapists from JDWNRH, JNWSFL undertook a project supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to create customized writing aids for students in Special Education Needs (SEN) programs. The three-phase project conceptualization, design, and customization concluded in December 2023.

Eighteen customized devices were designed and distributed to seven identified students.

“Each device went through three rounds of consultation, testing, and feedback before finalization, ensuring that the solutions were truly tailored to the student’s needs,” said Tshering Wangzom.

A Makerthon held from 14 to 16 February 2024, at JNWSFL in Thimphu Tech Park brought together 50 participants in seven teams, each working with a need knower, an individual or caregiver with firsthand experience of disability. The teams designed and prototyped AT devices addressing specific needs.

“This program encouraged participants to innovate practical solutions while fostering a deeper understanding of accessibility challenges,” said Tshering Wangzom.

She said, “The 2nd FabFest, themed Assistive Technology: Building Accessibility, Inclusivity, and Independence, was held on 23 May 2024. Co-hosted with five other labs across the country, the event featured workshops on AT design, 3D printing, and molding. It showcased AT prototypes developed in Bhutan, drawing over 500 visitors, including 42 SEN teachers and parents of children with disabilities.”

She said that FabFest serves as a platform to inspire solutions and highlight projects that improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Tshering Wangzom said that the drive to build an AT ecosystem in Bhutan includes capacity development programs, awareness initiatives, and collaborative projects. For instance, 20 parents and caregivers from Phensem – a Parents Support Group, and staff from ABS received 3D design and printing training. Teachers and students from Thimphu Draktsho Vocational School were trained in CNC machining techniques.

Additionally, the JNWSFL team visited six SEN schools, including Drugyel School, Wangsel School for the Deaf, and Muenseling Blind School, to identify and prototype AT solutions. Key projects include modular motorized wheelchairs, curriculum-based stencils, adjustable chairs, and inclusive toys such as Pop Braille.

She said, “We also attended the EMPOWER conference at IIT Madras Research Park and visited institutions like the National Institute for Speech and Hearing (NISH) in India.”

The exposure has inspired innovative projects like Innovate AT, which focuses on developing learning tools for SEN schools and running awareness programs funded by the Bhutan Foundation.

Through these initiatives, JNWSFL and its collaborators aim to address the critical gaps in assistive technology in country.