26 participants from Pema Rehab complete iSprint Social Entrepreneurship training and pitch business ideas

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

26 participants from PEMA Rehab (Mitshey Yarab Lamzang) completed a five-day iSprint Social Entrepreneurship training program conducted by Innovate Bhutan from 9th to 13th February under the theme “Community by Innovation.”

The intensive workshop aimed to equip participants with practical entrepreneurial tools, creative problem-solving skills and the confidence to design community-centered solutions addressing real social challenges.

Implemented by Innovate Bhutan, YDF Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the program was conducted in partnership with Save the Children and funded through the EU FSTP initiative under EU International Partnerships, EU in India and the European Union in Thailand.

Throughout the five days, participants engaged in hands-on and interactive sessions covering social entrepreneurship, design thinking, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Gross National Happiness, and practical financial and marketing skills.

Officials from Innovate Bhutan said the ideas developed during the workshop were generated without the use of digital tools, emphasizing raw, participant-driven innovation.

The program concluded with an iSprint Demo Day, where participants, divided into five groups, pitched business ideas developed during the training.

Judges from relevant agencies attended the closing session and provided feedback and suggestions to refine the proposals.

The first group, “Go Green,” proposed establishing a cold storage facility and premium food packaging service.

The group said the initiative would create employment opportunities while connecting local farmers to reliable markets by purchasing agricultural produce during harvest season, preserving it for off-season sales and supporting organized export of local products.

They identified farmers, vendor owners, delivery providers and marketing agents as key partners, with plans to supply schools, colleges, institutes and direct markets.

The second group, “Druk Wings,” presented a door-to-door service model offering cleaning, carwash, laundry, fabrication and carpentry services.

Members said the business would focus on job creation, particularly supporting the reintegration of recovering addicts into society.

“Young Blood,” the third group, proposed refurbishing, remodeling and customizing fashion items, as well as reselling second-hand equipment as parts.

The group said the model would not only generate employment but also allow individuals supplying goods to earn income.

The fourth group, “Re-Thermos,” focused on waste management and recycling.

The group plans to establish a recycling enterprise that collects and processes plastic waste into value-added products such as furniture, toys and building blocks, with long-term ambitions to produce materials for road construction.

The fifth group, “DIGICO,” developed a proposal for a website or app-based digital learning platform.

Members said the platform would allow Bhutanese nationals and non-nationals to access online courses, including Dzongkha language learning, and provide flexible education opportunities for individuals unable to continue formal schooling.

At the conclusion of the Demo Day, DIGICO was awarded first place, while Young Blood secured second place. All participants received certificates of participation.

A participant described the workshop as a valuable opportunity to understand how entrepreneurship works and the preparatory steps required before launching a business.

Officials from Innovate Bhutan said that while the program was focused primarily on idea generation and does not yet include direct funding support, the next phase will involve mentorship and networking opportunities to help participants further develop their concepts.

Further, officials described the workshop as a step toward empowering individuals to become changemakers within their communities, demonstrating how innovation aligned with purpose can support reintegration and social impact.