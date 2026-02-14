Bhutan ranked 18th globally, scores 71 in Corruption Perceptions Index 2025

Share Facebook

Bhutan has ranked 18th out of 182 countries and territories in the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025, scoring 71 out of 100, according to the latest index released on 10th February 2026.

Of the 182 countries assessed, 122 scored below 50, indicating that the majority of nations continue to struggle to contain corruption effectively.

Scores range from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The ranking keeps Bhutan among the top 20 least corrupt countries globally and maintains its position as the highest-performing country in South Asia.

Within Asia, Bhutan ranks 3rd, and 5th in the wider Asia-Pacific region, behind Singapore (84), New Zealand (81), Australia (76), and Hong Kong (76).

The score of 71 remains well above the Asia-Pacific average of 45 and also surpasses the European Union’s regional average of 64.

Globally, the 2025 index reflects a deteriorating trend. The global average score declined to 42, marking the first drop in more than a decade.

Even established democracies such as the United States (64), Canada (75), the United Kingdom (70), France (66), and Sweden (80) registered lower scores. At the bottom of the index are South Sudan (9), Somalia (9), and Venezuela (10).

Against this backdrop, Bhutan’s sustained top-20 placement stands out.

However, the analysis by Anti-Corruption Commission accompanying the CPI suggests that while Bhutan’s integrity systems remain robust, further gains may require more targeted reforms rather than broad policy expansion.

Bhutan’s score has remained relatively stable over the past several years, fluctuating between 68 and 72 since 2018. In 2024, Bhutan scored 72 and ranked 18th, in 2025, it scored 71 while retaining the same rank. The confidence interval for 2025 ranges between 68 and 74, indicating statistical stability despite the slight dip.

The CPI does not measure corruption directly but aggregates perceptions from expert assessments and business surveys. For Bhutan, four data sources contributed to the 2025 score, the World Bank’s Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA), the Bertelsmann Transformation Index (BTI), the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Project, and the Global Insight Country Risk Ratings.

Assessments under the BTI indicate that Bhutan performs strongly in prosecuting abuse of office and in implementing anti-corruption policies. The ratings suggest that legal and institutional arrangements to address corruption are well established and generally enforced, with credible mechanisms in place to deter misconduct.

Similarly, the World Bank’s CPIA assessment places Bhutan in the “moderate strong” category for transparency, accountability and control of corruption in the public sector. Oversight mechanisms, public finance management systems and procurement processes are considered largely rule-based and safeguarded against misuse.

However, the Varieties of Democracy assessment signals comparatively lower confidence particularly judicial decision-making. While executive, legislative and public sector corruption indicators remain within low corruption levels, perceptions relating to judicial decisions suggest moderate vulnerability.

Further, the Global Insight Country Risk Ratings place Bhutan among low-risk jurisdictions in terms of corruption affecting business and administration.

Overall, the report suggest that Bhutan has entered a consolidation phase of integrity reform.

ACC suggests that at this stage, improvements are constrained less by the absence of laws or institutions and more by the need to enhance predictability, reduce administrative discretion and strengthen public confidence in enforcement outcomes.

It also stated that emerging risks are also associated with increasing economic complexity, regulatory burden and large-scale public expenditure, particularly in infrastructure and procurement. Addressing these challenges will require more sophisticated oversight, data-driven risk analysis and stronger inter-agency coordination.

The report attributes Bhutan’s standing to sustained political will and institutional cooperation, but notes that evolving corruption risks linked to economic growth and expanding private sector activity will require recalibrated strategies.