4 individuals arrested for burglary of construction materials

South Thimphu Police Station (STPS) apprehended four individuals in connection with the theft of construction materials worth Nu 150,000 on 7 October2024.

The incident occurred on 30 September, when a private construction owner reported the disappearance of 17 rolls of copper electric wires from his construction site.

CCTV footage in the premises had captured three individuals who had their face covered under a mask.

Further analysis of nearby CCTV footage led officers to a taxi transporting the suspects. The taxi driver, a 32-year-old man, was subsequently arrested. He then disclosed the identities of his three accomplices, who were apprehended and confessed to their involvement in the planned burglary.

All stolen electric wires have been recovered and returned to the construction owner.