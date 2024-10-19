Missing 16-year-old found dead in forest

Share Facebook

A search operation for a missing 16-year-old boy, a 10th-grade student, which began on 12 October, ended in tragedy on 17 October with the discovery of his body in a forested area near RTC Colony, where he resided.

The alarm was raised on 12 October when the teen’s uncle reported him missing. He had last been seen around 2:50pm on the same day.

A joint search effort was immediately carried by the teams of Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) along with the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA), DeSuup and civil volunteers.

Canine units were also deployed to assist in the search.

Initial investigations, including a review of nearby CCTV footage, suggested the teen had not left the RTC area. This led the search teams to focus their efforts within the colony’s boundaries and nearby areas.

Tragically, the teen’s body was discovered on 17 October at around 12 pm.

Following a medical examination, authorities ruled out foul play. Photos of the missing teen had circulated on social media during the search, and the boy’s family is now grappling with the devastating loss.

A note left by the teen mentioned not doing well in his studies. He had failed in some of his block exams.

Health Professionals advise that thoughts of wanting to die by suicide is a mental health condition for which there is cure, including counselling and medication.

The help line number is 1010 and 112 for anyone having such thoughts.