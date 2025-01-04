44-year-old Bhutanese dies in Jaigaon hotel basement

Share Facebook

A 44-year-old Bhutanese man, identified as Lama, a Drubdey Drupoen of Paro Kila Goenpa, has died after a suspected fall from elevator shaft at the Hotel Hill View in Jaigaon, India on 2nd January 2025.

Lama was part of a pilgrimage group traveling to Bodhgaya, India.

The incident was reported to Phuentsholing Police at approximately 10:00 pm on 2nd January after Lama’s travel companions, a group of seven (four men and three women), discovered him missing after a 4–5-hour search.

According to sources, the group had checked into the hotel around 3:00 pm. Later, Lama returned to his third-floor room to retrieve his missing ID card. After waiting for 30-40 minutes with no response, the group went to his room, finding it locked.

A joint investigation by Phuentsholing and Jaigaon police stations, utilizing CCTV footage, traced Lama’s movements. The footage showed him leaving his room, but it did not capture what happened next because the elevator area lacked surveillance cameras.

Following a trail of Bhutanese currency notes on the ground to the basement, the investigation team discovered Lama’s body in the elevator shaft with severe head injuries, consistent with a fall. His personal belongings such as wallet, cash, mobile, ID card and room keys were found intact.

The other group of investigation team who were checking the CCTV footages were called to retrieve the body, which was done with the help of ladder. By the time, the body was discovered, it was already late as it was cold.

The hotel’s older-style elevator required manual operation of the iron doors. CCTV footage from the fourth floor showed the lift remaining open after Lama’s exit, as he arrived from the floor’s lift rather than his own floor. Later guest of the fourth floor attempted to use the lift unsuccessfully before discovering the open door on the third floor.

On 3rd January 2025, the deceased’s body was sent to Cooch Behar for a post-mortem examination, with his family present. The body has since been returned to Bhutan, pending the post-mortem report.

While initial investigations suggest accidental death due to a fall, the lack of CCTV coverage in the elevator area means foul play has not been ascertained yet.