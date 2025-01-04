Rabies outbreak in Chhukha: 9 infected dogs culled

Share Facebook

The government has issued a public notification regarding a confirmed outbreak of rabies in a dog in Rametey, near Jetsun Milarepa Lhakhang in Chhukha Dzongkhag, following laboratory confirmation on December 30, 2024.

The infected dog reportedly bit 11 other dogs in the area, prompting local authorities to take swift action in curbing the spread of the disease.

As of January 2, eight dogs displaying rabies symptoms have been culled.

Sherab Tenzin, Chief of the Dzongkhag Livestock Office (DLO), confirmed the ongoing operation, stating, “We have been closely monitoring the situation, with 8 dogs culled so far. Our field teams are actively looking for any other animals that may have been exposed to the first confirmed case.“

The first suspected case of rabies was reported on December 30, 2024. Laboratory tests confirmed that the dog was infected with rabies, prompting the issuance of a public notification for awareness, vigilance, and cooperation.

In response, authorities urged the residents of Sampheling Gewog and the adjoining Phuntsholing Gewog to remain alert and report any unusual behavior in dogs.

On December 31, authorities began their response by capturing and culling 3 dogs exhibiting clear symptoms of rabies, such as excessive salivation, aggression, fighting among dogs, and continuous walking.

The following day, January 1, 3 more dogs displaying similar symptoms were caught and culled.

By January 2, 2 additional dogs with signs of rabies had been culled, bringing the total to 8 dogs.

Authorities are actively monitoring the area for other potential rabid animals, especially those that may have been bitten by the first confirmed case.

The Chief DLO confirmed that no human bites have been reported so far and reassured the public that anti-rabies vaccination efforts are being carried out in the vicinity of Milarepa Lhakhang.He noted, “Our field colleagues are actively monitoring the situation. If no further suspected cases are reported, the operation is expected to conclude today.”

Rabies continues to be a major global health threat.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies causes an estimated 59,000 human deaths annually, with over 95% of these fatalities occurring in Africa and Asia.

In light of the outbreak, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any signs of abnormal behavior in dogs.

Pet owners are encouraged to ensure their dogs are vaccinated against rabies and avoid contact with wild or stray animals.

Anyone who suspects they have been bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and seek medical attention for post-exposure rabies vaccination.

If you encounter an animal displaying signs of rabies, such as aggressive behaviour, foaming at the mouth, or paralysis, avoid contact and report the situation to local authorities.