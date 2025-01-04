Bhutan Records Over 200 Mollusc Species

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Bhutan has reached a significant milestone in biodiversity research with the identification of over 200 mollusc species, including more than 100 endemics in the country. This achievement is the result of collaborative efforts by the National Biodiversity Centre (NBC) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL), the Naturalis Biodiversity Centre in the Netherlands, and the Ugyen Wangchuck Institute for Forestry Research and Training (UWIFoRT).

The recent publication of 17 new gastropod species marks a major achievement, bringing the total number of mollusc species recorded in Bhutan to over 200. Among these newly discovered species are two remarkable mollusks: Dancing or Jumping Semislug (Cryptaustenia bhutanensis) known for its unique locomotion.

Metalycaeus karmademaae: Named in honour of Dr. Karma Dema Dorji, Program Director of NBC, whose leadership was instrumental to the project’s success.

Globally, molluscs are the second-most diverse group of animals, following arthropods, which include insects, crustaceans, spiders, and millipedes. In Bhutan, molluscs are represented by freshwater species and terrestrial species, encompassing bivalves and gastropods (snails and slugs).

Despite this diversity, Bhutan’s mollusc fauna remains underexplored, presenting opportunities for further discoveries and underscoring the importance of conservation.

A study published on December 20, 2024, sheds light on 16 newly identified species from the genera Metalycaeus and Dicharax. These discoveries emphasise the richness of Bhutan’s molluscan fauna and the need for conservation efforts.

Six species of Metalycaeus were identified, with four endemic to Bhutan:M. geduensis: Notable for its creamy white shell with distinct riblets. M. karmademaae, distinguished by its unique shell morphology. M. posteriobulbus recognised for its posterior bulge on R3. M. umbidistinctus characterised by distinctive umbilical features.

Sixteen species of Dicharax were classified, with 12 new to science and endemic to Bhutan. Notable examples include: Dicharax bhudepressus, which features a conspicuously expanded peristome and a unique palatal structure.

These discoveries span an altitudinal range from 100 meters to 3,680 meters above sea level, showcasing country’s ecological diversity.

The conservation of newly identified mollusc species depends on protecting their specific habitats as per the paper such as the low land habitats, found at approximately 100 meters above sea level, these areas provide unique ecological conditions vital for certain species. High-Altitude Regions: Species like D. vanderbijli thrive in elevations up to 3,680 meters, relying on specialised microhabitats.

The random distribution of Metalycaeus and Dicharax species across Bhutan highlights their adaptability to various ecosystems.

Some species are restricted to single localities, making these sites crucial for targeted conservation efforts.

To effectively conserve the newly identified species of Metalycaeus and Dicharax in country, specific strategies should be implemented at the localities where these species are found. The following strategies are recommended based on the findings in the paper.

Since many species are known from only a single locality, it is crucial to protect these specific sites from development and habitat destruction. This can involve establishing protected areas or reserves to safeguard these habitats from human activities that could lead to degradation [

Implementing regular monitoring of the populations and habitats can help assess the health of the species and detect any changes in their distribution. This is particularly important given the wide altitudinal range of the species, which may require different conservation approaches at different elevations.

Engaging local communities in conservation efforts can foster a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the local biodiversity. Educational programs can raise awareness about the importance of these species and their habitats, encouraging sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the community.

Encouraging sustainable land use practices in areas surrounding the habitats can minimize the impact on the local ecosystems. This includes promoting agroforestry, organic farming, and responsible logging practices that do not encroach on the habitats of these mollusks.