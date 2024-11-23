600 MW Khorluchhu aiming for completion by 2029

Share Facebook

The long awaited 600-Megawatt (MW) Khorluchhu Hydropower Project previously known as Kholongchhu Hydropower Project in Trashiyangtse has begun its construction.

The first major milestone was marked on 19th November with the successful blasting at the powerhouse portal and head race tunnel.

These blasts signal the beginning of large-scale civil work, and the project is now in full construction mode.

The project is now expected to be completed by the end of 2029, with an estimated cost of Nu 70 billion, which includes price escalations and financing costs.

Initially planned to begin in mid-2023, the project has faced delays due to financial constraints, but it is now moving forward following the signing of a concession agreement between Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) and Tata Power Company Ltd. on 20th November this year.

The partnership, now known as Khorlochhu Hydro Power Ltd. will oversee the construction and long-term operations of the project.

According to DGPC, there are currently only about 30 employees working on-site, and this number will increase as the major construction activities ramp up, with an expected workforce of 250-300 people as the project progresses.

The Managing Director of DGPC, Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, stated, “Environmental sustainability remains a central focus of the project. Since our country is committed to maintaining 60 percent of its land under forest cover and achieving carbon neutrality, the project aligns with these national goals.”

Dasho Chhewang Rinzin has further stated that the project’s engineering already considers these factors, and no further adjustments are necessary at this stage. He said, “The project’s design has been engineered to account for potential changes in hydrological conditions due to climate change, such as more intense monsoons and milder winters.”

Despite the positive strides, there are questions about whether the project will meet the revised 2029 completion date, given its earlier delays and financial adjustments.

As the project moves forward, it will be crucial for DGPC and Tata Power to address these issues while ensuring the project meets its long-term environmental and economic objectives, benefiting both the energy sector and the local community.

DGPC’s partnership with Tata Power Company Ltd. in Trashiyangste helps to advance Bhutan’s overall target to produce 5,000 MW of renewable energy.