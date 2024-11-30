Bhutan Bird Festival 2024: A Catalyst for Zhemgang’s economic growth

Share Facebook

The Bhutan Bird Festival 2024, held in Tingtibi, Zhemgang not only celebrated Bhutan’s rich biodiversity, but also delivered a significant economic boost to the Zhemgang region.

The festival generated approximately Nu 2 million in combined revenue from its 75 stalls, comprising 15 exhibition booths, 27 food stalls, and 33 commercial stalls.

With over 4,500 attendees, including eight international visitors, the two-day event demonstrated how conservation-focused festivals can stimulate local economies while promoting sustainability and cultural heritage.

Local artisans, vendors, and farmers saw a marked increase in sales, with almost all reporting higher profits compared to previous events. Bamboo crafts, such as gift baskets, hats, and lamp shades, were among the most popular items, leading artisans from Bjoka and Mewangang to receive additional orders and consider scaling production.

The influx of visitors also benefited local businesses, including homestays, ecolodges, and shops in Tingtibi and surrounding areas. Restaurants and vendors offering traditional Kheng cuisine experienced a surge in customers, while the festival’s attraction of both domestic and international visitors highlighted the potential for sustained tourism growth in Zhemgang.

The event created temporary jobs for local residents, with five individuals employed per gewog for 14 days to assist in festival preparations and activities. Additionally, locals were engaged in producing art, craft items, and white-bellied heron figurines, further contributing to household incomes. Local river guides were also on standby for potential rafting activities, though most attendees focused on the festival’s conservation and cultural programs. Meanwhile, an artist funded by the Department of Media, Creative Industry, and Intellectual Property, provided musical entertainment, drawing crowds to evening programs and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

One of the festival’s most significant economic impacts was the enhancement of Tingtibi’s infrastructure. The festival grounds were transformed into a permanent park-like venue with new exhibition stalls and upgraded facilities, including public restrooms. This space can now host future events such as trade fairs, expos, and community gatherings, providing an ongoing boost to the local economy.

The improved facilities and increased visibility for Tingtibi as an event destination are expected to attract more visitors year-round. The promotion of nearby attractions, such as Buli Tsho and Duenmang Tsachu, during the festival may also encourage follow-up tourism, although specific data on post-festival tourist activities remains untracked. The festival received substantial funding from government bodies and external sponsors, including the Department of Tourism, WWF, Bhutan Telecom, and the Bhutan Foundation.

Bamboo crafts from Bjoka and Goshing, in particular, attracted attention from buyers, indicating an opportunity for artisans to expand their reach beyond the local market.

With the festival’s success in highlighting Zhemgang’s biodiversity and cultural richness, ecotourism in the region is poised for growth.

The strong conservation message and activities like the Birdathon, which recorded 180-190 bird species across five trails, underscored Zhemgang’s appeal as a destination for nature enthusiasts.