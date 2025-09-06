Bhutan emerges as model for direct access climate financing

Share Facebook

A high-level Project Monitoring Mission from the Adaptation Fund (AF) Board Secretariat is in Bhutan from 31st August to 9th September to review the country’s climate adaptation projects and draw lessons from Bhutan’s experience as one of the few nations with direct access to AF.

The delegation, made up of experts in climate change, knowledge management, and innovation, is meeting with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL), the Department of Water, and the Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation (BTF), The country’s accredited National Implementing Entity (NIE). The mission will also visit project sites and interact directly with local communities.

The Managing Director of BTF, Karma Tshering, said Bhutan’s pioneering role reflects both necessity and capacity. “As a landlocked country with fragile ecosystems, Bhutan exemplifies why adaptation is not just an option, but a necessity. Unlike many other climate funds, the Adaptation Fund follows the principle of direct access, enabling countries to design and implement their own solutions. Bhutan Trust Fund became the first and only national implementing entity under the Adaptation Fund, demonstrating our capacity to manage international finance with integrity and align projects with national priorities.”

Since its accreditation in 2018, BTF has mobilized over USD 10 million (mn) from the Adaptation Fund and, together with a UN World Food Programme-led initiative, brought total AF support to Bhutan to USD 15.68 mn. So far, more than 37,000 people have directly benefited, 22,250 hectares of land have been rehabilitated, and women account for 60 percent of project participants.

A Chief Program Officer, MoF, Namgyel Dorjee, underscored the impact on rural communities. “The project has supported vulnerable populations in rural areas, laying the foundation for long-term resilience. We are also preparing to create additional national entities for direct access to strengthen institutional capacity and expand climate financing,” he said.

Concrete progress is also visible in the water sector. The Director of the Department of Water, Sonam Wangdi, explained, “The project covers Wangduephodrang, Tsirang, and Zhemgang districts highly vulnerable to water stress. In just three years, 431 acres of sustainable land management interventions have been carried out, benefitting over 3,000 farmers. Two of three irrigation schemes in Tsirang are near completion, expected to directly benefit farmers this season.”

The visiting mission praised Bhutan’s example. Justice Musah, the Adaptation Fund Mission Lead, said, “This mission is not an evaluation but an opportunity for dialogue to assess progress, share lessons, and identify best practices. Bhutan’s achievement as a small country with an accredited NIE is an example for others.”

The Senior Technical Consultant for the Adaptation Fund, Hugo Remaury, added, “The Adaptation Fund finances only concrete adaptation activities with visible impact on the ground. Bhutan is a strong example of direct access, with projects performing well.”

Bhutan’s leadership was further recognized in 2024 when it became one of only four countries worldwide to secure endorsement under the AF’s Locally Led Adaptation (LLA) window. The initiative, once approved, will benefit more than 700 households in Thimphu, thus empowering communities to lead their own resilience-building.

As the mission continues, Bhutan is positioning itself not only as a beneficiary of climate finance but also as a model of how small, climate-vulnerable nations can take ownership of adaptation, deliver concrete results, and share lessons with the world.