Bhutan to celebrate the Black-necked Crane Farewell Festival (BNCFF) 2026 in Trashiyangtse

The Department of Tourism, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), together with the Trashiyangtse Dzongkhag Administration, announced that the Black-necked Crane Farewell Festival (BNCFF) 2026 will be held on 5th to 6th February 2026 in Bumdeling valley and Chorten Kora, Trashiyangtse. The festival provides travelers with a rare opportunity to witness the graceful departure of the endangered and rare Black-necked Cranes as they begin their summer migration and to see these majestic birds up close.

Celebrated over many years as a meaningful community tradition, the Black-necked Crane Farewell Festival has evolved through experience and close observation of the cranes’ seasonal movements. Based on consistent patterns observed over time, the festival dates have now been thoughtfully set for the 5th and 6th of February, coinciding with the birth anniversary of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck. The festival will henceforth be observed annually on these dates, ensuring continuity while remaining aligned with the natural rhythm of the cranes’ migration.

Bumdeling Valley is home to approximately 50–60 Black-necked Cranes each winter. These birds are highly revered in Bhutanese culture, symbolizing harmony between humans and nature. The festival emphasizes Bhutan’s commitment to conservation while giving visitors a chance to experience the rich cultural traditions of eastern Bhutan.

Trashiyangtse is known for its pristine landscapes, vibrant communities, and rich cultural heritage. The district provides travelers with an authentic experience of eastern Bhutanese life, traditional arts, and breathtaking natural scenery. Bumdeling Valley, located within the Bumdeling Wildlife Sanctuary, is a haven for the cranes and other rare species, making it a prime destination for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.

Visitors to the festival can participate in the Lanterns of Hope: The Crane Flight Celebration, a symbolic farewell for the cranes as they begin their migratory journey. The festival also features farewell cultural performances by the Yangtsep, Brokpa, Doyap, Mangdep, and Layap communities, showcasing their traditional dances and songs. Wildlife enthusiasts can enjoy birdwatching and photography, while those interested in nature and conservation can take part in the Crane Conservation Walk and Ludlow Expedition Trek, learning about local conservation efforts and rare species, including Ludlow’s Bhutan Swallowtail butterfly. Visitors can also immerse themselves in spiritual and cultural experiences by visiting sacred sites such as Chorten Kora, Omba Ney, and Rigsum Goenpa, enjoy authentic local cuisine, and explore the traditional dress booth to engage with Bhutanese cultural practices.

Damcho Rinzin, the Director of the Department of Tourism, said, “The Black-necked Crane Farewell Festival provides a unique opportunity to witness one of Bhutan’s most extraordinary wildlife events. Visitors can enjoy the natural beauty and culture of Trashiyangtse while supporting local communities and conservation efforts. This festival reflects Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable, high-value tourism.”

Karma Thinlay, Dzongda of Trashiyangtse, added, “This festival allows our communities to celebrate our culture and traditions while helping protect the Black-necked Cranes and the valley’s biodiversity. It is an opportunity for visitors to experience eastern Bhutan in a meaningful and immersive way.”

Travelers can reach Trashiyangtse via Yonphula Domestic Airport, followed by a scenic drive to Bumdeling Valley. Accommodation options include hotels, homestays, and nature-based lodges, and visitors are encouraged to book through authorized Bhutanese tour operators.

The Black-necked Crane Farewell Festival 2026 provides travelers with an extraordinary experience to witness a rare natural phenomenon, engage with local culture, and contribute to wildlife conservation and community development.