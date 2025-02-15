Bhutanese boxers win medals in boxing camp

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Bhutan Boxing Federation (BBF) and its athletes has emerged victorious from the recent training camp which was held in Kathmandu, Nepal, acting as a preparation for the upcoming 4 Nations Cup that will take place in April. The camp included the participation of Nepal army, police and two other renowned private boxing club of Nepal, providing the Bhutanese athletes with invaluable experiences and exposure.

A total of 11 boxers, comprising of 6 men and 5 women with 4 officials represented the country in the training camp. The athletes had a rigorous sparring session with the boxers from Nepal, which was a crucial experience for developing their competitive spirit and adapting to a competitive atmosphere. The camp concluded with one day dual match with boxers from Nepal national team, army, police and Boxmandu Club.

The result from the camp was astonishing as total of 4 gold and 7 slivers were secured by the boxers in their respective weight class. The players are Tandin N Wangchuk 40 kg (Gold), Migma Dorji 48 kg (Silver), Tashi Yoezer 57 kg (Gold), Kinga Wangmo 57 kg (Gold), Chimi Wangmo 48 kg (Silver), Kinley 60 kg (Gold), Sangay Choden 60 kg (Silver), Sonam Choden 63.5 kg (Silver), Norbu Dema 54 kg (Silver), Dorji Wangdi 63.5 kg (Silver). The athletes were selected based on their performance in daily training, and evaluation of their discipline during the training were also included.

Kinga Wangmo, who secured gold medal, shared how she felt competing among the experienced boxers and lessons she learned from them.

Kinga said, “Participating in the Nepal Boxing Camp was an eye-opening experience for us as new boxers. Training with experienced athletes from different countries helped us improve our skills, adapt to new techniques, and gain confidence in the ring. The tournament was challenging, but it pushed us to perform our best and learn from every bout.”

She also shared that experience gained from the camp motivated them to train harder and improve.

Tandin N. Wangchuk, a gold medalist, said, “A heartfelt thank you to the Bhutan Olympic Committee and the Royal Bhutan Army for their unwavering support. Their assistance made this experience possible, and we are motivated to train harder and represent our country with pride in future competitions.”

Despite limited exposure and challenges, the young athletes performed exceptionally well. This training camp was an advantageous move to the boxers as they filled their gap.

4 Nations Cup will see participants from Bhutan, Nepal, India and Bangladesh in which they will undergo 4 days joint training followed by 3 days competition. It will begin from 1st April and conclude on 8th April 2025.

With the help from the Royal Bhutan Army and Bhutan Olympic Committee, developments were brought in many areas such as infrastructure, training facilities and equipment quality. However, the athletes lacked good sparring partner for boxers to develop their tactical and technical skills.