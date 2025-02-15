Bhutan’s first alpine skier eyes Winter Olympics 2026 after remarkable Asian Winter Games debut

Share Facebook

Chencho Dorji has made history as the first Bhutanese alpine skier, debuting at the Asian Winter Games 2025 which was held in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China.

Competing alongside with 59 elite athletes from across Asia, Chencho bagged a remarkable 23rd place finish, highlighting his determination and talent on the world stage. His presence in the competition also marked a significant milestone for Bhutan in winter sports. The competition ran from 7th February to 14th February in which total of 34 countries participated in the competition.

Chencho Dorji was honored and challenged to represent the country as a pioneer in alpine skiing at the Asian Winter Games.

Chencho said, “Representing Bhutan as a sole participant in alpine skiing was an incredible honor and a humbling experience. It felt both empowering and challenging to carry the responsibility of being a pioneer for my country in this sport. It was also a powerful moment to show that Bhutan, a country known for its mountains, can also be represented in winter sports on the global stage and despite being a sole representative, I never felt isolated as there was immense support from his family and friends.”

He further explained, “The competition was at an elite level as some of the best Asian alpine skiers from all around Asia was present. Competing among them was both inspiring and a great learning experience for me. It allowed me to measure my abilities among the best, and analyze various racing techniques, and understand the intensity required at this level.”

The debutant was satisfied with his outcome where he was ranked 23rd out of 59 competitors.

He added, “I am happy with the outcome because just being there and competing at this level was a major achievement for me and the country. During the race, I felt a mix of excitement and determination, knowing I was making a history for my country.”

He also shared that competing at this level had been his long-term goal as he had been working towards it both physically and mentally, with the vision to represent Bhutan in major international competitions.

Chencho is committed and determined to follow his biggest dream which is to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics. To grab this opportunity, he will be focusing on improving his FIS points and competing in more international competitions to gain experience needed at the Olympic level. He also plans on training intensively with professional coaches to refine his techniques and build both physical and mental endurance.

He said that Winter Olympics is challenging, and he may not make it in 2026 but he is ready to give everything he got. He also said representing Bhutan at the 2026 Winter Olympics would be a historic moment both for him and the country

His interest in skiing developed at a young age after being inspired by his love for mountains and the thrill of gliding down slope. Being raised in an environment where winter sports were accessible also contributed in perusing his passion which soon turned into a serious pursuit, with rigorous training and participation in competition.